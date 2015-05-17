Box Office: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ no match for the Pitches of ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

#Mad Max #Mad Max: Fury Road #Avengers: Age Of Ultron
05.17.15 3 years ago

American loves its Pitches.  Elizabeth Banks' “Pitch Perfect 2” opened to a massive $70 million this weekend easily taking out competition such as “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”  “Perfect 2's” debut is which is 5 times the size of the original's wide expansion of $14.8 million in 2012 and a record for a movie musical.  Granted, that's a loose definition of “movie musical,” but it's certainly more contextually appropriate than the previous record holder, “8 Mile” which earned $51.2 million in 2002.  With over $108 million worldwide in less than 10 days you can expect the announcement for a third installment in the a cappella franchise any day now.

Finding its own ferocious fan base in the second slot was George Miller's “Mad Max: Fury Road.”  The Warner Bros. release took in $44.4 million domestically and $65 million overseas.  That's a solid start for the action flick which reportedly cost $220 million.  “Fury Road” only earned a B+ Cinemascore (“Perfect 2” rated an A-), but the universal critical acclaim may keep it in theaters long enough to make the two-year production process worth it for all involved. Miller's epic earned an 89 on Metacritic (thanks to just one mixed review) and a fantastic 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.  It's first real competition arrives on May 29 when fellow studio stablemate “San Andreas” rocks theaters.

Dropping to no. 3 was “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”  The Marvel Studios blockbuster took in another $38.8 million for $372 million domestically to date.  Globally, the Joss Whedon thriller has earned over $1.14 billion making it just the third Marvel production to join that illustrious club.  “Age of Ultron” should cross the $400 million mark in the U.S. sometime next weekend.

Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon's “Hot Pursuit” took fourth with $5.7 million and $23.5 million in just 10 days. The $35 million comedy will need substantial international grosses to eventually break even.

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” and “Furious 7” technically tied for fifth with each studio reporting $3.6 million.  That brings “Paul Blart's” domestic total to $62.9 million and “Furious 7's” to $343.8 million.

New releases on Friday include 20th Century Fox's “Poltergeist” and Walt Disney Studios' “Tomorrowland.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Max#Mad Max: Fury Road#Avengers: Age Of Ultron
TAGSavengers: age of ultronbox officehot pursuitmad maxmad max: fury roadPAUL BLART MALL COP 2PITCH PERFECT 2

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP