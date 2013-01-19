Box office: ‘Mama’ rules Friday as Schwarzenegger’s ‘The Last Stand’ flops

It was Jessica Chastain vs. Jessica Chastain at the box office on Friday night with her new film “Mama” bowing with a strong $10 million, giving it the edge over the Oscar nominee’s other current release, “Zero Dark Thirty,” which pulled in another $4.5 million in its second week of wide release. Meanwhile, “The Last Stand,” Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to leading man status, bombed.
“Mama” the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film starring Chastain, is expected to gross around $30 million for the long weekend (which includes the Monday holiday for many schools), a significant sum for the low budget picture.
Chastain pulled a double-shift this weekend, also starring in the holdover “Zero Dark Thirty.” The Kathryn Bigelow-directed film has so far earned $42.8 million domestically.
Newcomer “Broken City,” a crime drama starring Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg, fared less spectacularly, drawing a decent $3 million on Friday. Look for it to earn between $10 million and $12 million for the three-day.
David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” continues to benefit from its recent multiple Oscar nominations. The films, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, added another $2.9 million to its domestic total which now stands at $46.9 million.
Warner Bros.’ actioner “Gangster Squad” brought him $2.6 million on Friday. Stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Sean Penn have powered the film to a $27.5 million total.
Virtually tying with holdovers “Django Unchained” (which carved up $2.1 million) and “Les Miserables” ($2 million) was Schwarzenegger’s action film “The Last Stand,” which may already be making its last stand in theaters very soon.
Despite some strong reviews, the film, which also stars Johnny Knoxville, clearly didn’t connect with audiences and earned just $2 million. It’s expected to earn between $6 million and $7 million for the weekend.
Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.
Wait, what? The Last Stand bombed??? I thought it would do well. The trailers looked great and everything I’ve read made it sound like a hit.
Thanks Obama…
I love it when you feed the mouth-breathing masses the same gruel & even THEY spit it up.
I can not ever will not ever work this out. How can some random film called Mama starring Jessica Chastain Who? top the box office ? that film should be direct to video . Its a sad sad world this one the amount of sad people that populate it so let me get this straight one of the most succsessful MEN in life one of the worlds most known action stars movie bombs ? all i can say this is Fark you world all you crying basters that can not accomplish anything i your own life are too stuck up to go out and see a great film , what it is , is two things first of all you womab for hatting on him for a mistake he made you bitches arnt perfect and two just because he was governor at the time of the USA recession has nothing to do with him , shit just happens and use turn around and pin it on some one else because at this moment in time of the top of my head i cart think of any other reason in this mad bad world
this country is crazy The Last Stand is an excellent action flicks.you like action go see it you’ll love it
Just got out of the theater after watching Schwarzenegger in The Last Stand again! Its even better on the 2nd viewing! And Knoxville is only in the movie for a few minutes. I don’t know why they plastered him on the poster!?
Wow totally didn’t expect that for Last Stand…thought people would be excited to see Arnold return…so sad :(
