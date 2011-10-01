Box Office: ‘Moneyball’ slides past crowded field of new flicks into first on Friday

Four new films entered the marketplace on Friday, but none of them had enough power at the plate to unseat Brad Pitt’s “Moneyball” in the top spot. The acclaimed drama found another $3.9 million for what should be a $12-14 million weekend. In just eight days, the Bennett Miller directed baseball flick has grossed a very solid $29.8 million.

Effectively tied for second was last weekend’s second place player “Dolphin Tale” and the new Christian targeted drama “Courageous” with around $3.4 million each. “Dolphin” has made almost $28 million in a little over a week, but “Courageous” could come out on top over the three-day. The latter is playing incredibly well in just 1,161 theaters. Both should climb into the $12-13 million range for the weekend.

Debuting in fourth with a solid $2.8 million was Summit Entertainment’s praised comedy “50/50.” The Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Anna Kendrick picture could surpass “Dolphin” or “Courageous” by the time the weekend is over as it should also play in the $10-11 million range. The Mandate Pictures co-production has been a labor of love for both companies who should at least break even on their $8 million investment.

Dropping a few spots and finally slowing down is Disney’s re-release of “The Lion King” in 3D with another $3.2 million. With so many releases playing with the same grosses, the animated classic could actually jump to the second or third slot by the time the weekend is over. So far, the surprise Fall hit has found another $72.3 million in theaters. The film’s Blu-ray (the whole reason for the re-release) hits shelves on Tuesday.

Among other new releases, Universal Pictures’ “Dream House” pulled in a paltry $2.7 million. It may also be the only film in recent memory starring Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz and Naomi Watts to not screen for critics before release (never a good sign). 20th Century Fox gave “What’s Your Number?” a solid late push, but audiences could tell this Anna Faris comedy wasn’t as funny as it wanted to be and it bombed with just $2 million in over 3,000 theaters.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.