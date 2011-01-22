Box Office: Natalie Portman’s ‘No Strings Attached’ hooks up no. 1 Friday

It’s good to be Natalie Portman right now. The “Black Swan” star just won her first best actress Golden Globe Sunday night and is also expecting her first child. Friday, her new R-rated comedy “No Strings Attached” kept both her and Paramount Pictures’ winning streak alive as it hit no. 1 at the box office with $7.3 million. The Ivan Reitman directed flick, which also stars Ashton Kutcher, should gross between $19-21 million for the weekend. Not bad huh?

“Swan” is still doing well in theaters placing sixth with another $1.8 million and a new cume of $79.1 million. Both Portman and “Swan” should receive a bump after the Academy Award nominations are announced on Tuesday.

Falling to second place was “The Green Hornet” $5.1 million. The Seth Rogen superhero reboot has grossed $50.4 million to date.

The third slot went to Vince Vaughn and Kevin James’ “The Dilemma” with $3 million. Both stars have to be scratching their heads after teaming up with director Ron Howard has only equaled $26.6 million in eight days.

“The King’s Speech” hit $51.6 million after another $2.1 million on Friday. That was good enough for the fourth slot. “Speech” should have another wave or momentum next weekend following an expected slew of Oscar nominations.

“True Grit” will also do well on Tuesday, but Friday found almost $2.1 million as it came in just behind “Speech” for fifth. The Coen Bros.’ drama has grossed an eye-popping $132.8 million so far.

