Box Office: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ hits $90.2 million as ‘Bridesmaids’ grabs the bouquet

Walt Disney Studios had hoped “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” could be the first $100 million opener of 2011, but they’ll have to make do with a still potent $90.2 million debut.

“On Stranger Tides” found itself with the biggest opening of the year, besting “Fast Five’s” $86.5 million, but it also benefited from higher IMAX and 3D theater ticket prices. At a reported cost of $250 million, Disney is probably breathing a sigh of relief that “Pirates” continues to overperform outside the U.S. In fact, “Pirates” set an overseas record this weekend with $256.3 million in ticket sales. Domestically, it’s going to have a tougher sell over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend with the debuts of “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “The Hangover, Pt. II.”

Sticking to the second slot with an amazing hold was Universal Picture’s comedy “Bridesmaids.” The R-rated laugher dropped only 20% for another $21 million and $59.5 million in just 10 days. The Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph hit will have major competition from “The Hangover, Pt. II” beginning Friday, but a final tally of $100 million is not out of reach.

“Thor,” on the other hand, felt the power of “On Stranger Tides” as it dropped to the third slot with another $15.5 million and $145.4 million to date. The Marvel Studios hero should top out at around $175-180 million when all is said and done.

Still taking audiences for a ride was another at no. 4 was another Universal Pictures release, “Fast Five.” The “Fast and Furious” sequel found another $10.6 million for a domestic cume of $186.2 million and a mammoth $500 million plus globally. “Fast Five” will certainly pass the $200 million mark before the end of the month.

“Rio” was able to mine $4.6 million from the left over family business “On Stranger Tides” didn’t snatch up over the three-day frame. The 20th Century Fox animated musical has found $131.6 million to date.

Debuting in just six theaters, Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” grossed a superb $579,000 and $96,500 per screen. That’s Allen’s best per screen ever and beats his previous personal best of $86,000 for “Bullets Over Broadway.”

Final weekend results will be released on Monday.