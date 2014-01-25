Box office: ‘Ride Along’ cruises past newcomer ‘I, Frankenstein’ on Friday

Holdovers “Ride Along” and “Lone Survivor” easily passed newcomer “I, Frankenstein” at the box office on Friday.

The Ice Cube-Kevin Hart comedy “Ride Along” retains its position at No. 1 with $6.3 million. So far, the comedy — with a reported budget of just $25 million — has earned a huge $60.5 million. It will likely earn around $20 million for the weekend.

Surviving in second place was Universal’s “Lone Survivor,” which tracked down another $3.6 million, and should pull in about $12 million by Sunday.

Debuting in third place with a dismal $2.8 million was Lionsgate’s $65 million horror-action film “I, Frankenstein.”

The critically-panned film, starring Aaron Eckhardt as the titular monster — will likely barely scrape up $7 million for the weekend, and could easily be passed by several films nipping at its boots.

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” continues to struggle. It placed fourth with $2.6 million on Friday.

Starring Chris Pine, Keira Knightley and Kevin Costner, and budgeted at around $60 million, the Tom Clancy-inspired thriller has so far mustered up just $23.9 million — a far cry from the glory days of the early Jack Ryan films starring Alec Baldwin (“The Hunt For Red October”) and Harrison Ford (“Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger”).

Rounding out the top five was Open Road’s “The Nut Job,” which picked up $2.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $30.5 million.

