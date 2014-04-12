Box office: ‘Rio 2’ barely flies past ‘Captain America’ on Friday with $12 million

“Rio 2” flew to the top of the box office on Friday, narrowly beating Marvel's “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The animated sequel picked up $12 million on its first Friday night, while “Captain” earned another $11.9 million.

“Rio 2” will likely earn around $45 million for the weekend, significantly ahead of 2011's “Rio,” which debuted to $39.2 million, and ultimately made $143 million in North America.

It features the voices of Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, Leslie Mann, and more.

Now in its second week of release, “Captain” — starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Redford and Samuel L. Jackson — will likely earn around $42 million over the next three days.

The Marvel sequel's domestic total currently stands at a hefty $129.5 million. It will have no trouble topping the original film's total domestic gross of $176 million.

Relativity's low budget horror film “Oculus” has already earned back its estimated $5 million production budget, after scaring up $4.9 million last night.

It will earn somewhere around $11 million or $12 million in its first weekend.

The Kevin Costner football drama “Draft Day” rushed to $3.5 million on Friday, and is on its way to a disappointing $10 million debut.

Holdover “Divergent” stayed alive in the top five, picking up another $2.3 million.

The YA drama — starring Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet — brought its stateside total to an impressive $119 million. Three more films in the franchise are on the way.

