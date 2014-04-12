Box office: ‘Rio 2’ barely flies past ‘Captain America’ on Friday with $12 million

“Rio 2” flew to the top of the box office on Friday, narrowly beating Marvel's “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
The animated sequel picked up $12 million on its first Friday night, while “Captain” earned another $11.9 million.
“Rio 2” will likely earn around $45 million for the weekend, significantly ahead of 2011's “Rio,” which debuted to $39.2 million, and ultimately made $143 million in North America.
It features the voices of Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, Leslie Mann, and more.
Now in its second week of release, “Captain” — starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Redford and Samuel L. Jackson — will likely earn around $42 million over the next three days.
The Marvel sequel's domestic total currently stands at a hefty $129.5 million. It will have no trouble topping the original film's total domestic gross of $176 million.
Relativity's low budget horror film “Oculus” has already earned back its estimated $5 million production budget, after scaring up $4.9 million last night.
It will earn somewhere around $11 million or $12 million in its first weekend.
The Kevin Costner football drama “Draft Day” rushed to $3.5 million on Friday, and is on its way to a disappointing $10 million debut.
Holdover “Divergent” stayed alive in the top five, picking up another $2.3 million.
The YA drama — starring Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet — brought its stateside total to an impressive $119 million. Three more films in the franchise are on the way.
Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.
I feel like the rush to make sequels to Divergent is a little premature. This doesn’t feel like the phenomena of a Hunger Games or Twilight. I guess if they keep costs down for the productions. But honestly, Hunger Games made 408 million and the first Twilight made 192 million. 120 million isn’t even really close. I know it still has a few weeks, but I see it topping out at about 135-140 million and their foreign gross is nowhere near as close.
I don’t know, I just feel like they are trying to force a phenomenon where it will likely fizzle after the second showing.
Rio debuted to 39.2 million in 2011
Whoops! Typo. Thanks for the catch, it’s been fixed.
Hey Dave Lewis !! Big budget movie Noah is making less money than the low budget movie Gods not Dead per screen according to BoxofficeMojo this week ! Now that’s big movie news !! Don’t you think !!!