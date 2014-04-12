Box office: ‘Rio 2’ barely flies past ‘Captain America’ on Friday with $12 million

#Chris Evans #Marvel
04.12.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

“Rio 2” flew to the top of the box office on Friday, narrowly beating Marvel's “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The animated sequel picked up $12 million on its first Friday night, while “Captain” earned another $11.9 million.

“Rio 2” will likely earn around $45 million for the weekend, significantly ahead of 2011's “Rio,” which debuted to $39.2 million, and ultimately made $143 million in North America. 

It features the voices of Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, Leslie Mann, and more. 

Now in its second week of release, “Captain” — starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Redford and Samuel L. Jackson — will likely earn around $42 million over the next three days.

The Marvel sequel's domestic total currently stands at a hefty $129.5 million. It will have no trouble topping the original film's total domestic gross of $176 million. 

Relativity's low budget horror film “Oculus” has already earned back its estimated $5 million production budget, after scaring up $4.9 million last night.

It will earn somewhere around $11 million or $12 million in its first weekend. 

The Kevin Costner football drama “Draft Day” rushed to $3.5 million on Friday, and is on its way to a disappointing $10 million debut. 

Holdover “Divergent” stayed alive in the top five, picking up another $2.3 million.

The YA drama — starring Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet — brought its stateside total to an impressive $119 million. Three more films in the franchise are on the way

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Marvel
TAGSbox officeCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSdivergentDRAFT DAYMarvelNOAHOCULUSRIO 2SCARLETT JOHANSSONthe winter soldier

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP