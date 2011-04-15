Box Office: ‘Rio’ soars slightly over ‘Scream 4’ to win Friday

It’s a battle of genres fighting for the top spot at the box office this weekend and as expected, 20th Century Fox’s animated 3-D musical “Rio” is the big winner.

Already grossing over $90 million overseas before opening domestically Friday, “Rio” pulled in roughly $10.2 million on its first U.S. day of release. Featuring the voices of Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez and Tracy Morgan (among others), the family flick should end the weekend between $38-40 million.

The second slot went to “Scream 4” with $8 million. The first installment in the horror-comedy series in 11 years, this “Scream” looks like it will come in just a tad under expectations with between $22-24 million for the three-day.

“Hop” had a big fall with “Rio” entering the marketplace finding $2.2 million and a new cume of $73.6 million so far.

Still doing solid business in fourth was FilmDistrict’s “Insidious.” The hit horror film is playing on strong word of mouth and found another $2.3 million for $31.5 million to date.

“Soul Surfer,” “Arthur” and “Hanna” are all contending for the fifth slot this weekend as each grossed around $2.1 million on Friday.

Robert Redford’s historical drama “The Conspirator” opened well in a limited release, it took in $1.1 million from 706 theaters, placing it in the number 10 spot.

