Box Office: ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’ mysteriously underperforms for No. 1 Friday

It hasn’t been a happy holiday season for Hollywood so far at the box office, but there was some hope that with the arrival of “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked” and “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” on Friday those fortunes might turn around. Unfortunately, moviegoers had other ideas or, more likely, priorities.
The first “Sherlock Holmes” debuted on Christmas Day in 2009 and found itself with an impressive opening weekend take of $62 million. Two years later, the sequel opened the weekend before the holiday and grossed just $14.7 million on its first day. Normally, that figure would be something to cheer, but considering it only ads up to a $40-45 million three-day at best, Warner Bros. has to be somewhat concerned. “Holmes” may be suffering from a large part of its audience spending their time shopping at the mall for the holidays, but that likely would have explained a less significant dip. The venerable studio, which is already reeling from a disastrous debut for “New Year’s Eve” last weekend, will have to hope ticket sales spike during the Christmas through New Year’s Eve week. International may also find itself responsible for keeping the franchise’s legs alive.
Showing more obvious signs of audience fatigue in second place was “Chipwrecked.” The third “Alvin” film in five years, 20th Century Fox’s cash cow only grossed $6.8 million on Friday for what could be a $24-26 million weekend. The last “Chipmunks” picture, 2009’s “The Squeakquel,” debuted to $48.8 million. 20th Century Fox will also have to hope it can sail past “The Adventures of Tintin” over the holiday frame to a gross somewhere in striking distance of the last installment’s $219 million domestic take.
Debuting on just 425 IMAX screens was critical darling “Ghost Protocol.” The fourth “Mission Impossible” film grossed $4.1 million for an eye-popping $9,800 per screen Friday and it should do between $11-13 million over the three-day. “MI4” expands nationwide in conventional theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 21. At this early stage, the Brad Bird thriller should easily surpass “Mission Impossible III’s” $134 million gross in 2006 and Paramount, as well as Tom Cruise, appear to have brought a once popular franchise back to life.
In fourth place, the disappointing “New Year’s Eve” found another $2.5 million for $19.9 million in just 8 days. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” grossed another $1.3 million and $263.4 million to date.
“Young Adult” expanded to 986 theaters for a $1.1 million Friday and should end up with a tad over $4 million by end of day Sunday.
Look for updated weekend updates Sunday on HitFix.
Yikes. That’s too bad for Holmes considering that the sequel is just as good as the original. I think that the holiday season could be a contributing factor, so the film may still do well with the Christmas break coming up. Check out bitchstolemyremote.com for our review
It’s not a “Brad Pitt thriller” — Ghost Protocol stars Tom Cruise.
I didn’t care for the first Sherlock but I actually enjoyed this one quite a bit. I found it more fun and lively, with a stronger villain and great chemistry between Law and Downey Jr. Apparently the Cinema Score on this one is also higher than the last, which could lead to good WOM and legs. Although it will face stiff competition from Tintin next week.
Maybe people just aren’t that excited for Robert Downey Jr wearing a dress or funny wig?
It’s not that mysterious when one considers that MI:GP had the Dark Knight Rises prologue attached to it; a lot of people are really looking forward to the Dark Knight and that alone could explain MI’s large numbers.
Not surprised. The first Holmes movie was the kind that you think “that was fine” when over then completely forget about. It’s okay, but totally forgettable.