Box Office: ‘Sucker Punch’ knocks out ‘Wimpy Kid’ on Friday

03.26.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Machine gun-toting hotties faced off against wimpy kids this weekend at the box office and the results are interesting. The sexy ladies of “Sucker Punch” slipped past the kid-friendly sequel “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” to claim the number one spot on Friday. However, there’s a strong chance that “Rodrick” may be the overall weekend winner.

“Sucker Punch,” directed by Zack Snyder (“300,” the upcoming “Superman” movie), pulled in approximately $8.1 million on Friday off of 3,033 screens. Predictably, the audience was male-dominated.

“Rodrick,” meanwhile, earned $7.3 million, playing on 3,167 screens. The film is expected to draw a large amount of kids and families to Saturday and Sunday matinees, giving it a strong chance to top “Sucker Punch.” The first “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” film grossed $22.3 million in its opening frame in 2010.

Two films that opened strong last weekend continued to pull in healthy numbers. Relativity’s Bradley Cooper-starrer “Limitless” fell 30% and earned $4.7 million, bringing its total gross up to $30.7 million. Lionsgate’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” dropped 27%, nabbing $3 million (total so far: $21 million).

Paramount’s animated Johnny Depp vehicle “Rango” continues to play, pulling in $3.6 million on Friday. The film will easily cross the $100 million by the end of the weekend.

“Just Go With It,” the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy, took in a little less than half a million, but it was enough for that film to cross the $100 million mark as well.
 

TAGSbox officeDIARY OF A WIMPY KIDJUST GO WITH ITLIMITLESSRANGOSUCKER PUNCH

