Box office: ‘The Hobbit’ tops ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Django Unchained’

With no new wide openings this weekend, Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” easily made the return journey to the No. 1 spot at the Friday box office, picking up another $10.7 million.
Prestige pics “Django Unchained” and “Les Miserables” battled it our for second place on Friday, with the Quentin Tarantino western carving up $9.6 million and the Anne Hathaway-Hugh Jackman musical scoring $9.4 million.
They’ll be neck-and-neck all weekend, with both expected to earn around $27 million for the weekend.
“The Hobbit,” the first of three films based on the book by J.R.R. Tolkien, will likely earn around $33 million for the three-day.
While it isn’t quite living up to “LOTR” numbers, it has nonetheless already passed the $200 million mark in North America.
Since opening on Christmas Day, “Django Unchained” has earned an impressive $42.9 million, while “Les MIserables'” total stands slightly higher, at $48.8 million.
Meanwhile, the Billy Crystal-Bette Midler comedy showcase “Parental Guidance” continues to surprise, walking away with another $5.0 million. Its domestic total now stands at $19.8 million.
The Tom Cruise actioner “Jack Reacher” rounded out the top five, fighting its way to $4.5 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total up to $35.4 million.
Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.
“Tom Cruise auctioneer”
That actually sounds interesting lol
Dang autocorrect strikes again. But, yeah, I’d pay to see that.
Its no surprise that ‘Les Miz’ has now surpass ‘Django’ at the box office and Mr. Cruise and his team is ‘huffing & puffing’ at Django’s horse, however, is it fair 2 measure these movies aganist each other? Is the surreal equal 2 laughter or sadness to humor or melancholy equal 2 Tom Cruise? C them all 4 urself then choose fairly but of course the pollster’s analogy is based only on box office reciepts…Not on substance. Pardon me. Thx. Peace. :)