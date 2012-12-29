Box office: ‘The Hobbit’ tops ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Django Unchained’

#Django Unchained #James Bond
12.29.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

With no new wide openings this weekend, Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” easily made the return journey to the No. 1 spot at the Friday box office, picking up another $10.7 million. 

Prestige pics “Django Unchained” and “Les Miserables” battled it our for second place on Friday, with the Quentin Tarantino western carving up $9.6 million and the Anne Hathaway-Hugh Jackman musical scoring $9.4 million.

They’ll be neck-and-neck all weekend, with both expected to earn around $27 million for the weekend. 

“The Hobbit,” the first of three films based on the book by J.R.R. Tolkien, will likely earn around $33 million for the three-day.

While it isn’t quite living up to “LOTR” numbers, it has nonetheless already passed the $200 million mark in North America.  

Since opening on Christmas Day, “Django Unchained” has earned an impressive $42.9 million, while “Les MIserables'” total stands slightly higher, at $48.8 million.

Meanwhile, the Billy Crystal-Bette Midler comedy showcase “Parental Guidance” continues to surprise, walking away with another $5.0 million. Its domestic total now stands at $19.8 million. 

The Tom Cruise actioner “Jack Reacher” rounded out the top five, fighting its way to $4.5 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total up to $35.4 million. 

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#James Bond
TAGSbox officeDJANGO UNCHAINEDJAMES BONDLES MISERABLESLincolnSKYFALLThe Hobbit

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP