Box Office: ‘The Hunger Games’ grosses a staggering $189 million in one week

Box office achievements are becoming almost a daily occurrence for Lionsgate’s megahit “The Hunger Games.” The Gary Ross adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel has now grossed a remarkable $189 million in just seven days. That makes it the fastest grosser for a non-summer release as it trails just “The Dark Knight,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” among all-time one week wonders.
Some of the films “Hunger Games” has passed in its wake include “Spider-Man 3,””Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Toy Story 3” and ever major release in the “Twilight Saga.”
“Hunger Games” should easily stay on top of the box office charts this weekend even with two new releases on deck. Warner Bros.’ “Wrath of the Titans” won’t hit the $61 million opening its predecessor “Clash of the Titans” found in 2010, but it should surpass the $40 million mark. Relativity’s “Mirror, Mirror” has become a kid and family play and is looking at $25-30 million for the three-day. Combined with at least a $60 million weekend for “Hunger Games,” that will be another massive haul at the box office for Hollywood outside of the traditional summer or holiday movie seasons. The U.S. box office is now up 19% compared to this time last year. That’s incredible news for the industry as it heads into a summer full of potentially record setting blockbusters.
As for other releases this weekend, the championed doc “Bully” opens in New York and Los Angeles and both “Jeff Who Lives At Home” and “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” are also expanding into at least 400 theaters each.
If you count one week as Friday to Thursday, then Hunger Games is #4. However, if you count one week as the 1st 7 days of release, regardless of the day of opening, then Hunger Games is #7, behind The Dark Knight, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Spider-Man 2, and Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith.
Can someone explain to me , what is so compelling in a story about child murderers? … I just didn’t get the concept… I might believe that the books are better, but the film , for a newcommer , was kinda unexplained ..
i still feel like this story teaches kids that its ok to be vengeful and killing other in order to survive is ok … Just the way its Rated I dunno probably PG12 , makes all the killing and fighting so innocent. I just think if it was serious then you do serious all the way through.. not slaughter the small kids in some 20 half seconds long shots and then move forward as if nothing had happened. Ye who cares , lets just kill children and move along to our main Heroes , who are the only ones (no actually only the girl ) seem to struggle with the killing bit… ou ye and only when she doesn’t have to kill.. when she has to she doesn’t linger …
Just if somebody can say any good reasons why that is normal just give them to me .. please, I want to believe its a good book.
The main themes to the story are, in order:
1) That being alive, especially as a young person, is a series of being thrown into situations and arenas where you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know what the rules are, and you realize quickly that the rules can change at any point. You’re fighting others in there with you but really you’re fighting the outside forces that put you there and trying to get out alive.
2) Be yourself and know yourself. Allowing yourself to change, or to be changed, to suit others or even to survive, isn’t worth the cost of the rest of your life.
3) Voyeuristic culture, like that created from reality television, is a bloodthirsty and never-sated business that leaves the viewers empty and hollow inside.
The story is no more about the deaths of children than The Great Gatsby is about a car accident. The themes are about self, and how to bridge the divide between who you want to be and who the world is trying to make you.
Um, so its not ok to kill someone who is trying to kill you? Its survival, bro