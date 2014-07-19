Box office: ‘The Purge: Anarchy’ tops ‘Sex Tape’ and ‘Planes’ on Friday with $13 million

#Mark Wahlberg #Transformers #Disney #Jason Segel
07.19.14 4 years ago

Universal Pictures

The annual Purge is being felt at the box office.

Universal's horror sequel “The Purge: Anarchy” was No. 1 with moviegoers on Friday night, scaring up a solid $13 million, but holdover “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” may end up winning the weekend. 

“Anarchy” is expected to earn around $30 million for the weekend. So far, it's trailing its 2013 predecessor, with opened to $16.8 on its way to a $34.1 million opening weekend. However, “Anarchy” only cost around $9 million to produce and will have no problem turning a profit — and no doubt spawning another sequel. 

Meanwhile, “Dawn” — the sequel to 2011's hit “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” — placed second on Friday, earning a strong $10.4 million. With Friday night out of the way, it will likely end up pulling ahead of “Purge” to win the weekend. So far, “Dawn” has earned an impressive $113.3 million domestically. 

There's some bad news for the weekend's other wide openers.

The Disney animated sequel “Planes: Fire and Rescue” didn't exactly soar at the box office, where it earned $6.2 million. It will likely fly away with $17 million or so for the weekend, significantly lower than the first film's $22 million debut. 

Likewise, the Sony comedy “Sex Tape,” starring Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel, earned a disappointing $5.7 million for a fourth place finish. The poorly-reviewed film will be lucky to reach $15 million for the weekend. 

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” rounded out the top five, pulling in another $2.7 million, bringing its domestic total to $219.8 million. The Michael Bay-directed sequel — starring Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, and Jack Reynor — continues to be a monster at the international box office. So far, its global take stands at a huge $797.2 million. 

On the specialty side of the multiplex, Zach Braff's Kickstarter-funded “Wish I Was Here” is projected to pick up an OK $526,000 from 68 theaters. Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” expanded to 34 theaters  Friday, and is likely to gross a big $1.1 million for the weekend.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Transformers#Disney#Jason Segel
TAGSAge of extinctionbox officeboyhoodCameron Diazdawn of the planet of the apesDISNEYJACK REYNORJASON SEGELMARK WAHLBERGMichael BayNicola Peltzplanes: fire and rescueplanet of the apesRICHARD LINKLATERRise of the Planet of the ApesSEX TAPEthe purgeTHE PURGE: ANARCHYtransformers

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP