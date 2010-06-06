Box Office: Three-peat for ‘Shrek’ as ‘Get Him to The Greek’ sneaks by ‘Killers’

It’s a sad snapshot of the summer box office that “Shrek Forever After” has now topped the charts for the third weekend in a row and is still considered a major disappointment.

The promised “final chapter” in the “Shrek” saga found another $25.3 million or a new total of $183 million. With stiffer competition in the weeks ahead (including “Toy Story 3”), a $225 million or more final gross is the best DreamWorks Animation can hope for at this point.

Before the weekend began, many observers thought it was a crapshoot which of the four new releases would do over $15 million. The clear winner was “Get Him to The Greek.” The best news Universal Studios has had in ages, the comedy pulled in $17.4 million, an opening comparable to “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” two years ago. It’s a solid, but not spectacular start that could lead to a rare profitable end for the studio in 2010.



In third place with only $16.1 million was the Katherine Heigl/Ashton Kutcher action comedy “Killers.” It’s been pointed out that Kutcher isn’t getting enough blame for the picture (he was a producer), but the fact remains it’s Heigl’s first bomb at the box office. “Knocked Up,” “27 Dresses” and “The Ugly Truth” all opened to better reviews and $20 million plus in the first three days.



“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” slid into fourth place with $13.9 million on the weekend after better than expected Saturday matinees. That put it just ahead of “Sex and the City 2” which did a so-so $12.6 million for a new cume of $73.4 million. The overly criticized sequel should end up between $90-100 million when all is said and done.

Among other openers, “Marmaduke” was for the dogs — literally – as it pulled in just $11.3 million. “Splice,” one of the better reviewed openers, made just $7.5 million, but had a rare jump Friday to Saturday for a horror film which could mean good word of mouth.

Next weekend’s new films including “The A-Team” and “The Karate Kid.” Both are expected to make a big impact with moviegoers.

Final box office results are released on Monday.