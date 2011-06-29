Box office: ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ earns $13.5 million opening night

06.29.11 7 years ago

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” opened with a strong — but not stellar — $13.5 million from screenings Monday night.

Approximately $5.5 million of that total was garnered from 9 p.m. showings on roughly 2,700 3D screens. The other $8 million came from midnight screenings (3D and 2D) at some 3,000 theaters.

2009’s “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” grossed $16.6 million just from midnight screenings on a Tuesday night.

The drop is actually bigger than it looks, as “Dark of the Moon” has the advantage of premium 3-D ticket prices.

Paramount expects the film to draw a robust $155 million by Independence Day.

The first “Transformers” film debuted to $8.8 million from evening and midnight showings.

“Dark of the Moon,” directed by Michael Bay, stars Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Tyrese Gibson, Frances McDormand and John Malkovich.

Read Drew McWeeny’s review here.

Around The Web

TAGSTransformers: Dark of the Moon

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP