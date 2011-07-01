Box Office: ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ slips to $21.5 million Thursday

There is usually a lull between a Wednesday debut and the Friday of a holiday weekend, so it was no surprise that “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” dropped to just $21.5 million on Thursday. After two days of release, the third installment in the robot vs. robot franchise has grossed a very strong $64.7 million.

The previous “Transformers” flick, “Revenge of the Fallen,” grossed $29 million on its second day, but that was a much sharper decline after a mammoth $62 million opening day. It’s clear “Dark of the Moon” will not replicate “Revenge’s” $400 million gross domestically, but it should finish higher than the first film’s $319 million. Globally is another story. Paramount is expecting much higher returns overseas.

One optimistic note for the industry on “Dark of the Moon’s” performance is that reportedly 60% of all ticket sales have been in 3D or IMAX 3D. That reverses the recent trend of 3D films unexpectedly dipping below the 50% mark causing alarm across Hollywood’s executive ranks. Clearly, audiences are telling the studios there has to be a reason to see a film in 3D if they are going to spend the extra money for a 3D experience.

Two new films open today to round out the holiday weekend’s new offerings, Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts’ “Larry Crowne” and the Selena Gomez teen flick “Monte Carlo.”

