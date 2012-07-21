Box Office: Warner Bros. not reporting ‘Dark Knight Rises’ numbers

07.21.12

Saturday morning usually means big box office stories, especially when a movie as huge as “The Dark Knight Rises” is opening. This weekend, however, the studios are taking a moment of silence after the tragic shooting at a movie theater yesterday in Colorado. 

Warner Bros., home to “The Dark Knight Rises,” issued this statement:

“Out of respect for the victims and their families, Warner Bros. Pictures will not be reporting box office numbers for The Dark Knight Rises throughout the weekend. Box office numbers will be released on Monday,”

Other studios — both major and indie — have followed suit and are refraining from releasing box office numbers for any of their films as well.
 

