‘Boyhood’ is Iowa Critics’ Best Picture of 2014

The Iowa Film Critics Association announced Tuesday that “Boyhood” was the organization”s Best Picture of 2014. The film took three awards, including nods to director Richard Linklater and Patricia Arquette”s supporting actress performance.
With familiar faces cropping up in most of the main categories, Iowa critics strayed from expectations by awarding Reese Witherspoon Best Actress and bestowing the disenfranchised “Birdman” score with top honors. Take that, Academy!
Below are the full results, including runners-up in each category:
Best Picture
Winner: “Boyhood”
Runners-up: “Birdman,” “The Imitation Game”
Best Director
Winner: Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Runners-Up: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Birdman” and David Fincher, “Gone Girl”
Best Actor
Winner: Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Runners-Up: Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything” and Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Best Actress
Winner: Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Runners-Up: Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything” and Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Runners-Up: Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood” and Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Runners-Up: Emma Stone, “Birdman” and Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer,” “Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Best Documentary
Winner: “CITIZENFOUR”
Runners-Up: “Life Itself” and “Last Days in Vietnam”
Best Animated Film
Winner: “The LEGO Movie”
Runners-Up: “Big Hero 6” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
Best Score
Winner: “Birdman”
Runners-Up: “The Imitation Game” and “The Theory of Everything”
Best Song
Winner: “Everything Is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”
Runners-Up: “Glory” from “Selma” and “Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”
Best Movie Yet to Open in Iowa
Winners: “American Sniper” and “A Most Violent Year”
