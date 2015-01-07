‘Boyhood’ is Iowa Critics’ Best Picture of 2014

The Iowa Film Critics Association announced Tuesday that “Boyhood” was the organization”s Best Picture of 2014. The film took three awards, including nods to director Richard Linklater and Patricia Arquette”s supporting actress performance.

With familiar faces cropping up in most of the main categories, Iowa critics strayed from expectations by awarding Reese Witherspoon Best Actress and bestowing the disenfranchised “Birdman” score with top honors. Take that, Academy!

Below are the full results, including runners-up in each category:

Best Picture

Winner: “Boyhood”

Runners-up: “Birdman,” “The Imitation Game”

Best Director

Winner: Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Runners-Up: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Birdman” and David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Best Actor

Winner: Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Runners-Up: Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything” and Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Best Actress

Winner: Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Runners-Up: Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything” and Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Runners-Up: Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood” and Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Runners-Up: Emma Stone, “Birdman” and Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer,” “Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Best Documentary

Winner: “CITIZENFOUR”

Runners-Up: “Life Itself” and “Last Days in Vietnam”

Best Animated Film

Winner: “The LEGO Movie”

Runners-Up: “Big Hero 6” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Best Score

Winner: “Birdman”

Runners-Up: “The Imitation Game” and “The Theory of Everything”

Best Song

Winner: “Everything Is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

Runners-Up: “Glory” from “Selma” and “Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”

Best Movie Yet to Open in Iowa

Winners: “American Sniper” and “A Most Violent Year”