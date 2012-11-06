Brad Pitt fights zombies in a teaser for the ‘World War Z’ trailer

Brad Pitt will face the armies of the undead in the upcoming “World War Z.”

Paramount is realizing the first trailer later this week, but we’ve got a glimpse at the action below.

“World War Z” is based on Max Brooks’ ambitious book which functions as a fictitious oral history of a zombie apocalypse including faux interviews with dozens of survivors years after “Z Day” took place. The film adaptation is focusing on U.N. worker Gerry Lane (Pitt), who travels the world gathering information from various sources which can hopefully be used to stop the flesh-eating ghouls before they wipe out humanity. And, from the quick teaser, it looks like there will be plenty of globe-trotting zombie action, including a nifty-looking battle on a giant staircase.

Watch the clip here:

The full trailer will premiere on “Entertainment Tonight” this Thursday. The release of “Z” was pushed back six months after weathering some widely reported on-set problems and rumored last-minute re-writes by “Lost” scribe Drew Goddard.

Directed by Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”), “World War Z” also stars Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), David Morse, Matthew Fox and Mireille Enos.

“World War Z” invades theaters June 21, 2013.

What do you think of the early footage?

