Brad Pitt on a ‘World War Z’ sequel: ‘We’re certainly talking about it’

Is “World War Z” getting a sequel? Brad Pitt wouldn’t rule it out.

“We’re certainly talking about it, yes,” Pitt told Variety during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend. “We have so many ideas on the table from the time we spent developing this thing and figuring out how the zombie worlds work…We gotta get the script right first to determine if we go further.”

“World War Z” came back from a round of bad press to gross more than $530 million worldwide – nearly two-thirds of which has come from international markets. The film now stands as the highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career.

