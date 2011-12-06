Bradley Cooper discusses details of ‘Hangover Part III’

While basking in the glow of being named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” Bradley Cooper took a minute to acknowledge the most inevitable movie sequel of all time: “The Hangover Part III.”

Earlier this week on the U.K.’s “Graham Norton Show,” Cooper stopped by to talk up the DVD/Blu-ray release of “The Hangover Part II,” and conversation led to the proposed third installment.

The good news is, there’s a tentative start date. The bad new for fans is that this will likely be the last film for The Wolfpack, as director Todd Phillips had earlier indicated.

“I hope we’re going to start shooting in September. I know Todd Phillips is working on the script. We adhered to the formula in the second one, [and] the third would close the trilogy. I think it’ll take place in L.A. and not adhere to the structure, it might be different,” Cooper said.

Different? Different can be good.

Earlier this year, co-star Zack Galifianakis also discussed the third film, confirming that it will drop the mystery angle of the first two films.

“Part II” made almost $600 million worldwide. That’s a lot of Jager shots.

Cooper also starred in “Limitless” in 2011 and will next co-star in “The Words” and in David O. Russell’s “The Silver Linings Playbook.” He recently dropped out of the long-in-the-works big screen version of “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”

Watch the interview here:

