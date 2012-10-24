Bradley Cooper may join Emma Stone in Cameron Crowe’s next project

10.24.12 6 years ago

Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone may be a match made in heaven.

The “Hangover” actor, who has been garnering raves for his performance in David O. Russell’s upcoming dramedy “Silver Linings Playbook” (review), is negotiating to star opposite Emma Stone in writer/director Cameron Crowe’s next project, according to Deadline.

The currently-untitled feature, which Stone signed on for in July, has been described as a love story reminiscent of previous Crowe efforts “Jerry Maguire” and “Almost Famous.” Crowe wrote and will direct the film, which is slated to begin shooting next spring for Sony Pictures.

Cooper, who has “The Hangover Part III” coming out next May, was last seen in the lukewarmly-received low-budget drama “The Words” opposite Zoe Saldana. As for Crowe, he scored a minor hit with last year’s “We Bought a Zoo” starring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson. That film grossed over $120 million worldwide on a $50 million budget.

Would you like to see Cooper and Stone on the big-screen together? Sound off below.

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Emma Stone
