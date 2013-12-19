Bradley Cooper reveals he hated his time on ‘Alias’

(CBR) Every bit of goodwill I have for Bradley Cooper stems from “Alias”. His work as intrepid reporter and hopeless romantic Will Tippin remains my all-time favorite Cooper performance, and one of my favorite TV characters ever. I suspect I”m not alone on that. I also suspect I”m not the only one devastated to learn Cooper hated working on the series.
In an interview with GQ, Cooper spoke at length about his early days as an actor, and his two-season stint on the J.J. Abrams spy drama. Despite a strong story arc for Tippin throughout Season 1, Cooper felt the role diminished as time went along.
“I would only work three days a week,” he said. “And then for the second season, I got even more sidelined. I was like, ‘Ugh.” And then next thing you know, I was like, ‘I want to fucking kill myself.””
Cooper said he was so unsatisfied with the work, that he asked Abrams to write Tippin off the show after the second season. “J.J. was like, ‘OK,”” he recalled. “He probably would”ve fired me, anyway.”
Of course, it all worked out for Cooper in the end. He”s been nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes, has achieved box-office heights through “The Hangover” series, and he even returned to “Alias” for some fun, memorable guest roles here and there. But it”s a sad look at what I always imagined was a fun role for Cooper. Sometimes, you just don”t want to know how the sausage gets made.
(via The Hollywood Reporter)
That’s Surprising. However he must have known going in he wasn’t the star of the show and his character was always going to be a minor one.
That’s surprising and yet he has to have known going in he wasn’t the star of the show. His character was always going to be a minor one but he did the best he could with it.
I think his diminishing role which to him “appeared unpopular” got to him. “I think” he was thrilled to be working and was hoping for more! But as he’s made it plain, it was upsetting to be a disliked character by fans who did not want the adorable Will Tippin close to the heroine. Likely those many less vocal fans who loved Will Tippin when the show was aired were not aware of the hurtful comments etc. Sadly, the internet lets in everything. So to date I have only season 1/2 dvds but have watched some of the rest of later episodes online, I enjoy Alias. But for Bradley Cooper, would have seen none. I can see that he was a keen but sensitive guy dealing in a tough business. And mag interviews often skew and compress. Have read this recent GQ interview and while stars need exposure and it’s great GQ likes Bradley (and they love to dress him up), these snips can leave distortions, especially when the interviewer keeps poking for private drama. That’s life. One of the best video interviews to see re: Alias/Bradley is Times Talk – N.Y. Times with David Itzkoff, it is awesome as is Bradley Cooper!
Really good points, Solara. We should try to remember these things when we read quotes from well known people. It’s so easy jump to conclusions especially from a few somewhat extreme comments like this, forgetting how they could be misleading taken out of context, and how the reporter may have pushed for something juicier and, with the person being interviewed saying things he/she didn’t really mean to say, or be public about.
If I were quoted all the time, God save me!