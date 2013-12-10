Bradley Cooper still working to find Rocket Raccon’s voice

(CBR) It took a long time for fans to learn who would voice Rocket Raccoon in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but even with Bradley Cooper cast in the role, there’s still no telling what the Marvel character will sound like. In fact, Cooper himself isn’t even sure.

“He’s seen as a cockney accent sometimes,” the actor told Collider about Rocket’s voice, “so we talked about whether we’d do that or do this sort of other guy from the city a little bit.”

It sounds like Cooper, director James Gunn and Marvel are still debating exactly how Rocket will sound in the space adventure. One thing that’s not a question mark, however, is Cooper’s affection for the character.

“I wasn’t familiar with the comic at all and then I really loved it,” he said, “and I love that character. He’s incredible, that character.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” hits theaters on Aug. 1, 2014.

(via Screen Crush)