Brand new UK trailer for ‘Adventures Of Tintin’ features eye-popping action

I don’t care what anybody else says. At this point, I am flat out excited about the impending release of “The Adventures Of Tintin”.
It’s exciting enough that Spielberg and Jackson are working together, and whatever you think about this film or that film, specific titles from either filmography, if that combination of brainpower doesn’t excite you, then we simply don’t have a common starting point in any conversation about film.
It’s exciting enough that Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish were brought in to finish what Stephen Moffat began, and again, that’s one of those equations that puts lead in the pencil, figuratively speaking.
And after the reaction many people had to Andy Serkis in “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes,” it’s a safe bet that there will be a lot of attention on his performance as Captain Haddock, which has always been one of the most enjoyable characters in the Tintin universe.
It’s a long list of reasons I’m excited before we get anywhere near mentioning the motion-capture that’s been used to create the film, but there is some genuinely eye-popping stuff in this new trailer. If you haven’t watched it yet, I’ll just say keep your eyes out for everything involving a motorcycle and a sidecar…
… look, the truth is that WETA is running rings around everyone on this particular sort of cutting-edge right now, and this looks like Spielberg is doing some adventure-movie action scene stuff that he’s never been able to do before, stuff that would be a nightmare to shoot on a set, but that can be pure play for the director and his actors working in this particular medium. I’m so curious to see what it looks like when we see a film that Steven Freakin’ Spielberg shot by hand. This is a first time.
In motion capture, Spielberg is essentially the cameraman, working in a very free and personal way. And he’s working with some fun actors, a hopeully-affectionate screenplay, and these tools he’s never played with before. I’ve seen Spielberg on a film set literally playing with the new high-tech toy, and it wasn’t even his set. He was just there because he was shooting something else on the same lot, and he was taking a break. Watching this iconic filmmaker playing around with a motion-control camera on that set is one of the reasons I’m dying to see what happens now that he’s got this motion-capture camera and he’s taking it for a test drive.
I love that “Tintin” is about to open in the UK while it’s not set for a few months in the US, because it means we’re getting the trailer that we’d normally see a few weeks before release right now in the US, and it’s giving us our best look yet at what these guys have made.
“The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn” opens in the UK on October 26, and it opens in the US on December 21, 2011.
really waiting and excited, totally agree with drew, but i have to say,with the motion capture the faces are still atrocius and some movements too. hope for the best with the movie.
uncanny valley galore.
a much stronger trailer this one with some gorgeous eye candy but it doesn’t feel accidental that there’s only one dialogue close up. Hope they find their way out of uncanny valley by December.
I prefer it when cartoons look like CARTOONS.
It does look like a cartoon.
Like you, I don’t understand movie fans that reflexively meet evolving moviemaking tech with skepticism and disdain. The same drumbeat was used against Avatar too, dismissing it as an animated film when, if you actually dig into how they made it, blows the mind from a shooting and editing standpoint (wrap your head around the editing featurette on the Avatar BD as a primer). This is the another step in that evolution with some of the most talented and and enthusiastic filmmakers and writers of today working together.
I will add that the first time I saw the Tintin teaser in 3D in a theatre (after seeing it online) it was improved exponentially. The effect and scale of what is being done here is CINEMATIC, which is not imparted on cell phones, laptops and TVs.
The shot(s) you mentioned made me giddy. This looks great and style is suited to the source in a unique way from where I sit.
You’re right – that final shot suddenly made me want to see the movie RIGHT NOW. Unlike the new trailer for “War Horse,” that looks like a PARODY of a Spielberg movie.
3 problems:
1) It doesn’t look right. Those dead eyes just creep me out. And Tintin looks like a wet skinned little boy. I know Avatar looked like it was going to be a huge fail in the early previews, but it ended up looking great, but this… I just can’t handle seeing Tintin as a boy with dead eyes. Even Haddock looks like a wooden effigy version of himself.
2) Bringing in stuff from other Tintin books, like the life-raft scene. What, there’s not enough content in the original Secret de La Licorne and Trésor de Rakham Le Rouge to make a 90 minute movie, so they have to bring in stuff from Le Crabe aux Pinces d’Or, or Coke en Stock? (the life-raft scene was borrowed from Coke en Stock, and I recall seeing a desert scene in another preview that came from Le Crabe aux Pinces d’Or.)
3) Changing the original material. (Nitpick alert) The battle between the ships did not take place in a storm. Motorcycle sidecar chase scenes from Indy 3 did not take place in any Tintin books that I ever read. I know this makes me sound like a silly fanboy, but come on. This reminds me of Jackson’s treatment of LOTR, when he cut out some great action scenes from the books, and added some fairly crappy actions scenes that did not need to be shown. I know, a storm makes ship battles more exciting… but the boarding action in the original Secret de la Licorne was awesome without a storm. And sailing vessels can’t really catch on fire when it’s raining. I guess I can’t figure out why they can’t just leave the story alone.
I mean, the plan was to make this look exactly like the Tintin books, but with moving photo-realistic characters, right? So why not stay closer to the original story?
Yes, you’re right, it makes you sound like a silly fanboy.
Yeah, and giving Superman cuffs and Jor-El no headand is a crime against humanity.
I hate fanboys.
I loved Tintin growing up but recall nothing of what was in individual books, but i’m sure you and the 50 other people around the world that do no what was on each page will cause untold damage to the box office when you boycott it.
Yeah, I’m so there. This is Spielberg unleashed, and if that doesn’t excite you, you have no business pretending you like movies.
I don’t get what problem people are having with the faces. They look like cartoons. Their eyes look fine. This is leaps and bounds better than Polar Express or any of the other Zemeckis mo-cap extravaganzas.
I don’t have any trouble with the eyes, but with the movements. The performance capture technology was invented to make “animated” characters move realistic, but their poses and motions are always so exaggerated, as if the actors had trouble to move in their MoCap suits or mistook the empty studio, where it was filmed, for a theater stage.