Watch: Brandy’s boots are made for walking in ‘Wildest Dreams’ video

Brandy brings it old school with the new video for “Wildest Dreams,” the current video from her comeback album, “Two Eleven.”

Following her No. 3 hit, “Put It Down” featuring Chris Brown, the mid-tempo ballad is a sweet love song about her new boyfriend”s devotion exceeding her wildest dreams. However, said beau never appears in the clip because, frankly, there”s no room in the video for anything other than Brandy”s legs.

The girl”s gams go on for miles in the stylized performance video that features her and some of her back-up singers performing the song in a make-shift club. Brandy wears the skimpiest of blue-jean shorts with red boots that reveal she has definitely been working out. It”s sexy without ever crossing a line. While she may be thanking her man for loving her, we have a hunch he”s the one who should be thanking her.