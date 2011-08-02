Bravo brings back O.C. ‘Real Housewives,’ nabs ‘Newlyweds’ and ‘The Marinos’

Bravo Media announced at the TCA press tour that it is adding three new series to its slate along with three returning favorites. The new series include “Around the World in 80 Plates” (working title), a chef competition reality show, “Paint the Town” (working title), a look at the lives of six 20-something women working in New York City”s art galleries and “Newlyweds: The First Year” (working title), a reality show following six couples throughout their first year of marriage. The network will also air a special, “Thicker Than Water: The Marinos,” following the a tight-knit, multi-generational family in New Jersey on Sunday, August 21 at 11p.m ET/PT.



Bravo has also committed to a seventh season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” a fourth season of “Top Chef Masters” and a fifth season of “Million Dollar Listing LA.”



“Around the World in 80 Plates” (produced by Magical Elves with Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz) follows up-and-coming chefs who will travel to various countries testing their skills in restaurants around the globe. Ultimately, they will face-off in a kitchen takeover where they will not just recreate, but reinvent the menus for these world-renowned restaurants.



“Paint the Town” (produced by Magical Elves with Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz) takes a look into the lives of six young women who moved to New York City with the dream of living a chic, fashionable, art-filled existence but slog through tough jobs at art galleries with little chance of promotion.



“Newlyweds: The First Year” (produced by Monkey Kingdom with Will Macdonald and David Granger) follows six diverse couples from across the country experience the trials of their first year of marriage.



“Thicker Than Water: The Marinos” (premieres Sunday, August 21 at 11p.m ET/PT; produced by Pink Sneakers Production with Kimberly Belcher Cowin, John Ehrhard and Kevin Harris) explores the life of The Marinos, a tight knit New Jersey family. Things may get hectic between work, golf outings, shuttling the kids to soccer practice in their Jimmy Choos, and marriage counseling for some, but they can’t imagine going a day without talking.





