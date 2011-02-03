Bravo orders a second helping of ‘Top Chef: Just Desserts’

#Top Chef
02.03.11 7 years ago
With “Top Chef” enjoying a strong “All-Stars” season, Bravo is keeping the franchise going strong by ordering a second season of “Top Chef: Just Desserts.”
Bravo made the formal renewal announcement for “Top Chef: Just Desserts” on Thursday (Feb. 3) and revealed that open casting will be held at restaurants around the country starting on February 27 in Houston.
The “Top Chef: Just Desserts” casting will be bundled with casting for the ninth season of the “Top Chef” chef mothership. Bravo also picked up an additional season of “Top Chef: Masters” last month, meaning that the three-headed “Top Chef” monster should keep going strong on the network’s schedule for the foreseeable future.
The first season of “Top Chef: Just Desserts” wrapped up in November with Yigit Pura topping Danielle Keene for the crown.
“Top Chef” and “Top Chef Just Desserts” are produced by the Emmy Award-winning Magical Elves.  Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz serve as executive producers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Top Chef
TAGSTOP CHEFTOP CHEF: JUST DESSERTS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP