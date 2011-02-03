Bravo orders a second helping of ‘Top Chef: Just Desserts’

With “Top Chef” enjoying a strong “All-Stars” season, Bravo is keeping the franchise going strong by ordering a second season of “Top Chef: Just Desserts.”

Bravo made the formal renewal announcement for “Top Chef: Just Desserts” on Thursday (Feb. 3) and revealed that open casting will be held at restaurants around the country starting on February 27 in Houston.

The “Top Chef: Just Desserts” casting will be bundled with casting for the ninth season of the “Top Chef” chef mothership. Bravo also picked up an additional season of “Top Chef: Masters” last month, meaning that the three-headed “Top Chef” monster should keep going strong on the network’s schedule for the foreseeable future.

The first season of “Top Chef: Just Desserts” wrapped up in November with Yigit Pura topping Danielle Keene for the crown.

“Top Chef” and “Top Chef Just Desserts” are produced by the Emmy Award-winning Magical Elves. Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz serve as executive producers.