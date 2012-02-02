Bravo renews ‘Top Chef’ for a 10th season

With its ninth installment, mostly set Deep in the Heart of Texas, coming to an end, “Top Chef” has been renewed for a 10th season.

Bravo formally announced the “Top Chef” renewal on Thursday (Feb. 2), while also opening casting calls for the upcoming season, starting later this month in New York City.

Although this current season hasn’t been warmly received, “Top Chef” has been one of the most acclaimed shows within its genre, even winning the Outstanding Reality – Competition Program Emmy in 2010, temporarily halting the “Amazing Race” dominance over that category.

“Top Chef” and Bravo have yet to announce the location for the 10th season and whether or not that location will be pimped as heavily as Texas has been promoted this season.

Interested in auditioning? OK. Here are the Season 10 audition sites:

NEW YORK

Tuesday, February 21, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Colicchio & Sons

DENVER

Wednesday, February 22, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Linger

ATLANTA

Saturday, February 25, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Empire State South

SAN FRANCISCO

Monday, February 27, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Kitchit

WASHINGTON D.C.

Wednesday, February 29, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Graffiato

LOS ANGELES

Friday, March 2, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The Foundry on Melrose