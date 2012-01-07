Bravo’s Andy Cohen talks about ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ suicide

While Andy Cohen was on hand at press tour to discuss his Bravo late night talk show, “Watch What Happens: Live,” expanding to five nights a week (Sun. through Thurs.) this week, but it came as no surprise that questions about the recent suicide of Russell Armstrong, husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong, came up during a panel.
Cohen’s interview with Taylor shortly after her husband’s death was, as expected, a challenge given the playful tone of the show. “Yeah, I thought a lot about it and what I wanted to do was maintain the integrity of what we do at ‘Watch What Happens: Live,’ which is fun,” Cohen said. “We’re a fun show. That’s our biggest kind of word that we associate with. So this was an interview obviously that was very serious. And she also wanted to have fun on the show… but the audience hadn’t seen her really that much and it wasn’t necessarily time to be fun, so we spent the first 10 minutes of the show talking seriously, took a break and then went into the fun, so we did think about that. And also… we taped the reunion that week and we talked a lot about every serious thing you could imagine, and that’s a better forum for that conversation anyway.”
That’s cold. Just because he signed on that dotted line he was not human being anymore? I don’t mind Bravo not taking responsibility, because a legal aspect of it – but why they never gave condolences to his family? Expressed regret over their loss?
I was hoping for a little more from Cohen, too.
Are you kidding me?!? Let’s speculate a bit – We’d like you to come back Russell (because we’ve developed a salacious story line – you know your past) and if you choose not to – then neither will your wife (who by the way is totally throwing you under the bus as we speak)? Yeah, we’ll paint you in a better light this season? Plueezzzeeee.