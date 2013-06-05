Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Masters’ to whip up new twists this July

Ready for good eats? Or at least looking at good eats? “Top Chef Masters” is returning for a fifth season with 13 award-winning chefs (some of whom you’re sure to recognize) competing for the title of ‘Top Chef Master” and $100,000 for their charity. The new season premieres Wednesday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

In a new twist this season, each Master will have his or her sous chef compete in an online competition. “Battle of the Sous Chefs” will be hosted by Hugh Acheson. The results of each online episode directly impacts the Masters, awarding them advantages, such as immunity, and sometimes disadvantages, depending on the sous chef”s performance. This is also called a quick ticket to being fired when they all get home.

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is back alongside new head critic Gail Simmons, returning judges James Oseland, Ruth Reichl and Francis Lam. A new judge, food and dining editor Lesley Suter, will be joining the group.

The chefs will be serving up food for celebrities as well, including Mindy Kaling, Busy Philipps, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lindsay Price, the cast of “Days Of our Lives,” Ali Larter, the cast of “Yo Gabba Gabba,” Los Angeles’ cult favorites Lucha Va Voom and others.

Following are the 13 “Top Chef Masters” competing chefs (and their sous chefs)

– FRANKLIN BECKER – Executive Chef: The Little Beet, New York, NY; Competing for Autism Speaks – Sous Chef: Vinson Petrillo

– DAVID BURKE – Executive Chef & Owner, David Burke Townhouse, Burke in the Box, David Burke Fishtail, David Burke Fromagerie, David Burke Prime, David Burke’s Primehouse and David Burke’s Kitchen, New York, NY; Competing for Table to Table – Sous Chef: Chris Shea

– LYNN CRAWFORD – Chef-Owner: Ruby Watchco and Ruby Eats, Toronto, Canada: Competing for Sunnybrook Foundation – Sous Chef: Lora Kirk

– ODETTE FADA -Executive Chef, San Domenico, New York, NY; Competing for Doctors Without Borders – Sous Chef: Benedetto Bartolotta

– NEAL FRASER – Owner, BLD, Fritzi Dog, The Strand House, Neal Fraser & Co. at Vibiana, Redbird at Vibiana, Los Angeles, CA; Competing for Alex”s Lemonade Stand – Sous Chef: Jason Bowlin

– JENNIFER JASINSKI – Executive Chef and Owner, Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen, Denver, CO; Competing for Work Options for Women – Sous Chef: Jorel Pierce

– DOUGLAS KEANE – Former Chef of the 2 Michelin Starred Cyrus, Sonoma County, CA; Competing for Green Dog Rescue – Sous Chef: Drew Gassell

– JENN LOUIS – Executive Chef and Co-Owner: Lincoln and Sunshine Tavern, Portland, OR; Competing for City of Hope – Sous Chef: Cory Chunn

– RICHARD SANDOVAL – Chef-Owner Richard Sandoval Restaurants, Los Angeles, CA; Competing for C-Cap – Careers Through Culinary Arts Program – Sous Chef: Greg Howe

– BRYAN VOLTAGGIO – Executive Chef | Owner, VOLT, Lunchbox, Family Meal and RANGE, Frederick, MD; Competing for Share Our Strength– Sous Chef: Graeme Ritchie

– HERBERT WILSON – Executive Chef: Sushi Samba, Las Vegas, NV; Competing for American Heart Association – Sous Chef: Robert Silva

– SANG YOON – Executive chef and owner: Father”s Office and Lukshon Restaurant, Los Angeles, CA; Competing for Worldwide Orphans Foundation – Sous Chef: Ted Hopson

– SUE ZEMANICK – Executive Chef: Gautreau”s, New Orleans, NO; Competing for Gulf Restoration Network – Sous Chef: Nick Lama