‘Breaking Bad’ exec producer and Lawrence Bender team for Starz ballet series

Some of the folks behind “Breaking bad” and “Pulp Fiction” have decided to hit the dance floor with Starz.

The cable network is developing a new original drama series from “Breaking Bad” Co-Executive Producer Moira Walley-Beckett and Quentin Tarantino’s regular collaborator Lawrence Bender.

The as-yet-untitled drama will center on Claire, a young ballerina with a troubled past who joins a prestigious company in New York. The series is described as “dark and gritty.”

Starz Entertainment is producing along with Executive Producers Bender (“Inglourious Basterds,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Good Will Hunting”) and Kevin Brown (“Roswell”). Walley-Beckett, currently a Co-Executive Producer on “Breaking Bad,” will also serve as Co-Executive Producer.



Bender and Walley-Beckett are both former ballet dancers, and Brown has several former ballet dancers in his family, which was chronicled in the Oscar-nominated film “The Turning Point.”