‘Breaking Bad’ finale song ‘Baby Blue’ posts huge 3,000% sales increase

British rock group Badfinger is experiencing a mini-resurgence thanks to Sunday night’s explosive “Breaking Bad” finale.
The now-defunct rock band’s 1972 single “Baby Blue” is set for a nearly 3,000% sales increase after being featured in the final frames of AMC’s popular crime-drama series, according to Billboard, with the song logging 5,000 downloads on Sunday night alone. That would be the biggest digital sales week ever for the track, which was taken from the group’s 1971 album “Straight Up.” The song also briefly rose into the Top 25 on iTunes’ top songs list, though it appears to have fallen off the chart since. Billboard predicts the track will place on this week’s Rock Digital Songs chart (it hit a peak of No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released); final sales figures are set to be released on Wednesday.
In addition to increased sales, “Baby Blue” was up 9,000% in Spotify streams in the 11 hours following the finale.
Badfinger (originally known as The Iveys) first formed in Swansea, Wales in the early 1960s. The band – made up of Pete Ham, Mike Gibbins, Tom Evans and Joey Molland at their height – were signed to the Beatles’ Apple record label in 1968 and released a total of ten studio albums, the last of which was delayed for 19 years before finally hitting stores in 2000. Marred by tragedy, the group lost two members to suicide over an eight-year period, with Ham taking his own life in 1975 and Evans following in 1983.
I’ve loved this song for years. Congratulations to everyone else for finally getting on board thanks to a trendy TV show. Feel free to enjoy some other great music in the rock category while you’re here. Welcome to having taste.
Absolutely love this song!
Good choice but I think Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now Baby Blue” would’ve been even better. Though I feel like BrBa took pride in using a little more obscure songs.
Never heard of Baby Blue song or their band “Badfinger” before but after watching Breaking Bad finale, I don’t think I can forget this song in my life…ever…!!!
This is probably their most recognizable song:
Hey BABY BLUE,
Huh, try this one:
The song is called “No Matter What.”
I always liked them when I was a teenager. Their first hit was “Come and Get It” that was used in the film The Magic Christian.
This is pretty amusing…..post a 40 year old song on Facebook, most people would turn their noses up. Play it on one of the most popular shows on TV and all of a sudden people take notice. How many people under 30 heard of Crystal Blue Persuasion or Baby Blue before they were included in episodes of Breaking Bad? Thanks to the influence of popular TV shows, movies and ads, more of the younger population will be introduced to and learn to appreciate the oldies a little more. :))
Popular shows using lesser known classics and opening the doors to the new generations. It works for me.
Well I’m over 40 and discovered Ana Tijoux thanks to Breaking Bad and I’m thankful for it.
And yes, I was quite familiar with Badfinger before Sunday.
Yeah, I downloaded a version of it, but it’s not the same one I remembered from the ’70s, which was the version they used on the show. It sounded like a re-engineered one that was flatter, like it was recorded in a big, echoey room. I want the good one!