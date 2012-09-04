‘Breaking Bad’ mid-season finale cooks up big ratings

At the halfway point through its final split season, “Breaking Bad” is really cooking.
Sunday night”s episode of the hit AMC drama drew 2.8 million viewers, up 47% over last year’s season four finale.
It was also up by 57% in household ratings, up 37% for adults 18-49 and up 34% in adults. The episode was the final segment of the first half of season five. The next episode won’t air until summer 2013.
“Breaking Bad,” starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn and Dean Norris, has won four Emmys — including three best actor trophies for Cranston.
“Congratulations to everyone involved in Sunday’s great success and for delivering episode after episode of television that is nothing short of remarkable. ‘Breaking Bad’ began 5 years ago with a pilot that was like nothing we had ever seen on television,” said Charlie Collier, AMC”s president.
“That ‘Breaking Bad’ continues to deliver at such a remarkable level creatively, now over 50 episodes later, is a rare accomplishment that begins with Vince Gilligan and the torch is carried by every member of the team on both sides of the camera. We can’t wait to share the final eight episodes with our audience.”
Yes you can! Since your audience have to wait until freaking summer of 2013!!?? When did TV get like this?
It would be nice if due to the increase in ratings they decided to add more episodes. I know its not that easy because of contracts etc. But a girl can dream.
To bad AMC didn’t predict this and give us at least two 10 episode seasons. I liked the season but it felt rushed innparts.
I don’t understand why they don’t just add 5 more episodes next year. It’s increasing in the ratings, the cast has said that they would be up for it. I don’t understand what the problem is. Even Vince Gilligan has said that there is a lot of story to tell. Which he didn’t reaize before the season began.
I find it really weird that the ratings are higher than in previous seasons, yet they want to end the series in 8 mere episodes. It makes no sense from a business standpoint.
Well . . . They HAVE mentioned once or twice possibly making a movie post-series as a possibility. I’m wondering if that might grows legs with the reported big ratings for the mid-season finale. That would make sense from a business standpoint, and if Vince Gilligan actually DOES have a lot of story left to tell as some have said (specifically DJ’s post right above this) it could make great sense from a storytelling standpoint. It might be a great way to build up to a big screen finale, in particular if they can set it up so people new to the show can go to the theater, start the story with Walt and Jesse as former Meth partners with a lot of history yet still make it self-contained enough to work for a wider audience, and make something epic. I am a bit skeptical that would happen, however it might be a realistic possibility, however improbably it seems to me now.
-Cheers
yeah its to bad there is only 8 episodes left but I know these 8 are going to be great. The whole series has been awsome. I’m praying they do decide on atleast 2-5 extra episodes due to the ratings being so good.
Long live walter white