‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Modern Family’ dominate Writers Guild TV nominations

“Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” were the leading nominees for the 2013 Writers Guild Awards, which were announced on Thursday (December 6) morning.

Both “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” picked up series nods and dominated the respective drama and comedy episodic categories. This isn’t exactly surprising, since “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” were the winners in the WGA Awards series categories last year.

On the drama side, “Breaking Bad” will be going up against, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland” and “Mad Men.” That’s the same field as last year, only with “Mad Men” returning after a year’s absence and replacing “The Good Wife.”

When it comes to episodic drama, four of six slots went to “Breaking Bad,” with Gennifer Hutchinson’s “Buyout” script going against George Mastras’ “Dead Freight” episode, Sam Catlin’s “Five-One” script and Thomas Schnauz’s “Say My Name.” The category’s only non-“Breaking Bad” scripts are “Mad Men” scribes Semi Chellas and Matthew Weiner’s work on “The Other Woman” and Meredith Stiehm’s work on the “Homeland” episode “New Car Smell.”

The comedy series field finds “Modern Family” going against “30 Rock,” “Louie” and “Parks and Recreation,” plus new addition “Girls,” which replaces “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Modern Family” doesn’t have quite the same stranglehold on the comedy episodic field that “Breaking Bad” has on the drama side, but the ABC favorite has three nominees in Cindy Chupack’s “Little Bo Bleep,” Jeffrey Richman’s “Mistery Date” and Elaine Ko’s “Virgin Territory.” The other three slots go to Luke Del Tredici’s “Leap Day” episode of “30 Rock,” David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik’s “Episode 9” installment of “Episodes” and Amy Poehler’s “The Debate” episode of “Parks and Recreation.”

It’s no surprise to see that “Girls” is also up in the New Series category, going against HBO stablemates “Veep” and “Newsroom,” plus network freshmen “Nashville” and “The Mindy Project.”

Among other nomination notables, Frontline picked up all six nods in the Documentary – Current Events category, “American Horror Story” was snubbed in the Longform – Original category and somehow “Partners” was the only show worthy of nomination in the On-Air promotion category despite being one of the fall’s largest ratings disappointments.

The 2013 Writers Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, February 17 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list of nominees, including the shows recognized in Longform and Comedy/Variety categories: