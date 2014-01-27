‘Breaking Bad’s’ Jonathan Banks signs on for ‘Better Call Saul’ prequel series

Mike Ehrmantraut is making a return to the small screen.

“Breaking Bad’s” Jonathan Banks has been set for AMC’s forthcoming prequel series “Better Call Saul,” in which he will join Bob Odenkirk (a.k.a. shady strip-mall attorney Saul Goodman) as a series regular. On the original series, Mike was the head of security for Gustavo Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) meth-dealing operation before joining up with Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) following Fring’s ouster as Albuquerque’s reigning kingpin. Banks earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in the first half of Season 5.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Created by “Breaking Bad” showrunner Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” will center on Goodman’s shady career prior to the events of the original series. No other cast members have been set at this time, though Gilligan has hinted that some of the other characters from “Breaking Bad” may be making appearances.

Banks’s forthcoming film slate includes the comedy “Authors Anonymous” opposite Kaley Cuoco, “Bullet” co-starring Danny Trejo and comedy sequel “Horrible Bosses 2.”

Will you be watching “Better Call Saul”? Let us know in the comments.