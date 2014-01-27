‘Breaking Bad’s’ Jonathan Banks signs on for ‘Better Call Saul’ prequel series

Mike Ehrmantraut is making a return to the small screen.
“Breaking Bad’s” Jonathan Banks has been set for AMC’s forthcoming prequel series “Better Call Saul,” in which he will join Bob Odenkirk (a.k.a. shady strip-mall attorney Saul Goodman) as a series regular. On the original series, Mike was the head of security for Gustavo Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) meth-dealing operation before joining up with Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) following Fring’s ouster as Albuquerque’s reigning kingpin. Banks earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in the first half of Season 5.
The news was broken by Deadline.
Created by “Breaking Bad” showrunner Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” will center on Goodman’s shady career prior to the events of the original series. No other cast members have been set at this time, though Gilligan has hinted that some of the other characters from “Breaking Bad” may be making appearances.
Banks’s forthcoming film slate includes the comedy “Authors Anonymous” opposite Kaley Cuoco, “Bullet” co-starring Danny Trejo and comedy sequel “Horrible Bosses 2.”
He was first introduced as Saul’s Private Investigator/fixer before we learned he also worked for Gus and Los Pollos Hermanos.
Right. Mike was originally presented as a PI/fixer with access to Gus, not as Gus’ full-time security chief. That came later. So, did Mike get promoted behind-the-scenes sometime during the series? Otherwise, why would he be doing low-end work for a bottom-dweller like Saul when he’s Gus’ main man? I suspect Gilligan amped up Mike’s rank after he turned out to be an awesome character and didn’t have a pressing need to explain.
Mike was a totally on-the-fly creation and his character kind of did develop according to just how fucking hard Banks hit it out of the park.
However, they did eventually retcon a heavily implied explanation for why he was initially portrayed as working for Saul into the story. That is, Gus had him moonlight for Saul to keep track of the other slingers of meth in the city.
Did they really explain Mike’s affiliation with Gus? It would totally make sense that he was Saul’s guy first, and maybe Saul had him do a job for Gus, Gus was impressed, bada bing bada boom – Mike is Gus’s new security chief.
In terms of the show in general, it totally makes sense to have Mike be a regular, along with Huell and Kuby. I can even see Badger and Skinny Pete popping up from time to time. But honestly, I never want to see any member of the White/Schrader family on this show. It just wouldn’t make sense story-wise, and it would reek of celebrity guest appearances from old shows, where the audience would go wild as soon as the person sets foot onscreen.
The earliest I remember learning of the association was when the Cousins were trying to kill Walt and were called off by Gus after Mike, who had bugged the White family house, observed the cousins at the house and called it in to Gus, who it’s implied called it off. Later on it was more explicit.
I think having Hank and Gomez on the show would make sense. The entire reason Jesse suggests Saul to Walt in the first place is that he got Crazy 8 out of a pretty solid case–which was probably by negotiating the terms under which he became a DEA asset, not by being a “criminal lawyer.”
The only major characters who would almost certainly ruin the show by being on it are Walt, Skyler, Walt Jr., Gretchen, Elliot, Jane, Jane’s father, and the Pinkman parents–it would either ruin the arc of the character on the original run or not be true to the character in some other way.
Now that Banks is on the show, the other BB regulars I hope turn up are a pre-stroke Hector Salamanca, Gus Fring, Tuco, Crazy 8, and–as a one-off guest star–Jesse.
F yeah.
NOOOOOOO! What about Community?!?
He can pull a Brie
Brie was not a regular on “Mad Men”…
Nor is Banks a regular on Community. He’s going to be in a bunch of episodes this season, but not every one. Saul won’t make more than 13 episodes, and if Community is actually renewed, I can’t imagine it’ll be for more than 13. It can be worked out if people want it to be.
I seriously hope I’m wrong, and I probably am since Gilligan is brilliant, but this just seems so depressingly unnecessary to me still. I don’t see how this can be worthwhile in the long run. And I don’t mean bad, I’m sure it will be enjoyable. But what’s the point? No prequel has ever had a point.
You’re free to watch something else.
I am mistrustful and jaded about spin-offs. I didn’t even like the ones most people do, like “Frasier.” But I am, against my better judgment, getting f’ing stoked for this. Yay, Mike.
He’s not really making a “return” to the small screen if he’s already a semi-regular/recurring character in “Community”.
The character is making a return, not the actor, who you correctly point out is already on the small screen.
when will this show be airing?
I heard in November
OK, I trust Vince, to start with. Saul always provided more than just the obvious comic relief. A prequel would allow Jonathan Banks (Mike)and as a huge Mike fan I love that. A prequel could also logically allow Gus (also loved some of the nuances of that character) and maybe even a Jesse, Badger, Skinny Pete. I wouldn’t expect any of the White family to be written in, but they might be found wandering around some of those wide public space shots that the show did, Easter-egg style. Maybe the show will show the, uh, moral evolution of Saul and Mike, and/or give back story to Gus. Hey, Carmen fans, she could even have been in a traffic accident or something….I’ll watch.