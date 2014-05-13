Breaking: Ben Affleck in new Batman costume from ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

05.13.14 4 years ago 43 Comments

Ladies and gentlemen, batfans around the world…behold the latest incarnation of the Dark Knight.

After teasing fans with the backend of the new Batmobile yesterday, Zack Snyder provided the first look at Ben Affleck as Batman in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel (aka “Batman vs. Superman”) today

The image is black and white, but this is the first Batman costume in sometime to have the shorter, rounded tips at the top (a nod to the 1950's comic book incarnation of the character).  It's unclear what colors are part of the suit, but we've slightly brightened the original image to allow you a look at the fabric's detail.

Like? Dislike?  Share your thoughts in our comments section and fill out the poll below!

