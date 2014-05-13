Breaking: Ben Affleck in new Batman costume from ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

Ladies and gentlemen, batfans around the world…behold the latest incarnation of the Dark Knight.
After teasing fans with the backend of the new Batmobile yesterday, Zack Snyder provided the first look at Ben Affleck as Batman in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel (aka “Batman vs. Superman”) today.
The image is black and white, but this is the first Batman costume in sometime to have the shorter, rounded tips at the top (a nod to the 1950's comic book incarnation of the character). It's unclear what colors are part of the suit, but we've slightly brightened the original image to allow you a look at the fabric's detail.
I like it. It’s hard to get a clear look, but it shows a lot of promise!
Maybe more of a nod to the dark knight returns???
WHERE’S THE TRIGGER?!?!?!?! WHERE IS IT!?!?!?!?
Oh, sorry. I mean, that looks great!
Unlike any Batman outfit since 1989, it looks like he can actually move in this thing.. And not just punch, block and straight kick but actual full range of motion and head turning going on here. Plus, this design very closely mirrors the look going on in the current comics from artists like Jim Lee and Greg Capullo.
I don’t know about head turning. The cowl is attached to the cape, which, if you look back on past Batsuits, limited the actors range of head turning.
I love it! its got a bit of everything!
Noel Cowl
Dark Knight Returns-esque Chest Logo
The body is like the Arkham games with Capullos prominent stitching lines.
Don’t even know where they took notes from for the bat mobile, so new looking! looks like a toy! :D
I’m so F****** EXCITED!
I always thought of Capullo’s look as a thicker material, like neoprene or the like. Jim Lee’s material seems thinner to me, as does Miller’s, and those are closer to what we are seeing here. Is my impression.
…and he’s VERY armored in the Arkham games, particularly in Origins.
I don’t mind the short ears, and I love that there is a texture to the material. It’s hard to see here, but in some of the resized and contrast enhanced pics it becomes rather obvious.
This is a fantastic look, though I wonder if its a black and white pic because they are holding back a possible color reveal. Gray and black or gray and blue?
I especially love the knuckle pads. Better for brawlin’.
Yes, I assume they are holding back on the color. However I found this pic roaming around showing it in color: Gray Blue
[i.imgur.com]
That looks great, but I can’t tell if it’s photoshopped or not. Hopefully not.
Only time will tell but I do think they went for Gray/Blue…I also heard her wears 2 Armors in movie :P
While cool, the image you linked to is certainly a well done photoshop. The original image is black&white and Zack Snyder made a point to say so and what camera he used when he tweeted it.
Post a comment…The thing I noticed most with Bale’s Batsuit was this…hightech, modern, lightweight, and realistic! It was meant for that suit to get away from the comicbook-ish look of big muscles and tight spandex. Also, you would see the updates and improvements with each new movie. I hope they show this in Batman vs Superman or Juustice League movies.
Here’s where I differ from you, Reggie. For me, Batman has never appeared on film (looks-wise at least) like he has in the comics, and I desperately wanted to see a suit that represents one of those looks. That’s one of the main reasons I’m so ecstatic over this design; he looks like he jumped right off the page.
Seems OK to me. I’m not wild about the rounded tips of the ears, classic homage though they may be, but everything else looks good.
It’s not a classic homage.
It’s the Jim Lee “Hush” batsuit.
Historyofmatt – Jim Lee’s was clearly based on Miller’s TDKR suit, which is indeed classic, and this is indeed an homage to. Lee’s bat-ears were much sharper than Miller’s.
Looks very much like Frank Miller’s version from TDKR
IT does! with a bit of Arkham and Capullo thrown in.
Afflecks gonna KILL IT! can’t wait!
I like it a lot. I thought the Nolan version leaned too far into the “armor” territory, and the ears seemed to be getting out of control. This is more subtle. I am curious to know how much of that is Affleck under the suit.
I personally loved the ears on the nolan suit, but god damn that suit just looked like a set of biker leathers!
this is right out of the comics! were living in a golden age!
veins? i thought that was repaired damage or something, ala the arkham video games…?
yeah, what veins?
I’m loving the look of this,the Batmobile looks cool and Batfleck looks flipping AWSOME,I’m glad Synder has released these pics because the casting etc has taken a lot of hate recently and I’m fed up of hearing it,the film isn’t ready yet but they still have such negative opinions about what film were going to get,the pic looks AWSOME Zack and thanks u have my faith,I just hope that it changes the minds of some people who have set out to pull this film down from the outset,keep up the great work.
This is NOT a “classic homage.”
This Batsuit is more a combination of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit and Jim Lee’s Hush Batsuit.
And as Kevin Smith said 6 months ago, it’s PERFECT.
This is the most true-to-the-comics Batsuit they’ve EVER had.
It’s is NOT armor. It’s a suit more akin to what Cap wears in The Avengers.
It’s going to be two-toned. Either a black cowl, or a blue-grey cowl with a dark-grey suit.
It’s perfect. And Affleck looks fantastic. Frak the haters.
My biggest problem with Nolan’s last two films was that Batman stupidly didn’t cover his obvious weak points in his armor. Anyone could see them. All of those little bullet-proof panels, you could see the weak spots in between.
All it would’ve taken would be for some kind of thin, Under Armor-like grey shirt and pants to go over the armor to hide the weak points and that would’ve given us a perfect Batsuit.
Like this. This is the best, most comic-like Batsuit we’ve ever had onscreen.
God, I can’t wait for this film!
you’ve nailed it!
Afflecks massive batman fan! he’s HUGE!
i remember watching the town recently and he towers everyone around him!
If people aren’t willing to Accept new takes and be open to different interpretations then they are only spoiling it for themselves.
I did think the nolan suit looked like a bunch of biker leathers to be honest. we’ve had two films of gothic adaptation. two films of campy adventure for kids. three films of ernest realism, (and of course the adam west series & film) and now its time to have the comic book fans batman film!
BRING IT THE F*** ON!
Conceptually and from a black & white still photo, the new suite looks great. Obviously, I’d like to see it in motion.
I recall a few months ago there was some online reports about the suits description that pretty much nailed what the suit actually turned out to be. I can’t recall the source? Or the site that broke it? Anyone remember?
That Batmobile tho’
looks like a big mean man’s toy!
can’t wait to see batman parking up and stepping up out of it!
I CANNOT WAIT!
I’m not going to bash on Nolan’s Batman, I love those movies and I felt he did a lot to make the suit make sense and be functional.
But this suit? Wow, I can’t stop zooming in and looking at the detail. The cowl is fantastic, the gloves are great too.
I’m not going to worry about head movement yet, based on this design I trust what they’re doing. I can’t wait to see this in action.
THE EVOLUTION OF THE MORE PROMINENT EARS TO BATMAN’S COWL IS VERY IMPORTANT…THE VISUAL FRIGHT EFFECT IS PART AND PARCEL TO HIS APPEARANCE, AND THESE EARS WOULDN’T SCARE ANYONE. THERE’S NO MENACE TO THEM, AND REMEMBER…THIS GUY HAS TO APPEAR TO INTIMDATE SUPERMAN, SO LONGER EARS…PLEASE.
REST OF THE COSTUME LOOKED PRETTY GOOD…JUST NEEDS THOSE LONGER, SCARIER EARS.
You must be terrified of rabbits.
I Agree!
I feel the shorter they get, I’m asking myself “can he really be called a BAT man? i think nolan had the ears perfect. maybe a bit thinner would have been cool, but as far as the rest of the suit goes, THIS IS AWESOME and I’m not too bummed about the ears. very dark knight returns-esque but i do agree!
This is a pit bull and not a bat. What an ugly casting.
costume looks good didnt think his big head would fit the cow it going to be exciting if they stop all the press release about the movie hope its not a copy contest against disney marvel attempts superman and batman were on tv first lol hope for kick-ass story and special effects if not they need to quit and go back to sale great
comic books and cartoons
Jerone meet punctuation, punctuation meet Jerone
Zack Snyder made Dawn of the Dead and Watchmen so I have faith this will be badass.
I never for a minute doubted Affleck as Bats. It a dark new direction and that fits Batman perfectly and he can pull it off. It’s Wonder Woman I have little faith in. I’m afraid she will be unrecognizable.
Batman returns… chubbier.
A color picture would have been nice. Can he at least turn his friggin’ head??? That’s been my biggets problem with the stupid Bat Suits in the past!
I’m a huge fan of both but more a supeman and my oppinion on Batman suit is instead of a bodysuit why can’t it be like superman outfit in order to make him move more freely.Ben could workout a bit add a little muscle to make him look good in the outfit
Looks gay. Dont know what idiots are thinking affleck has definition anywhere close to that. Just looks fake and unnecessary as hell