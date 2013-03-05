‘Breaking Dawn Part 2’ sells 3.85 million copies on DVD and Blu-ray

There may not be any new “Twilight” films coming to theaters anytime soon, but fans are still more than willing to line up for there beloved Edward, Jacob and Bella.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2,” Summit’s hit franchise based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, sold an estimated 3.85 million units on DVD and Blu-ray units over the weekend. The release topped the disc debut of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” last year.

“Breaking Dawn Part 2” was unleashed at exactly 12:01 A.M. on Saturday, March 2. Fans lined up for hours for events held at over 3,000 stores across the country.

Blu-ray sales made up for an estimated 27% of first weekend sales, up from 5% from last year’s first weekend sales of “Breaking Dawn Part 1.”

The film also notched 20% more electronic sell through transactions than “Breaking Dawn Part 1” and is also showing early promise in the VOD market.

“We”re particularly pleased that ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ opened even stronger than ‘Breaking Dawn Part 1’ which launched on Valentine”s Day weekend last year,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and General Manager of Home Entertainment Ron Schwartz. “Consumer demand for ‘Breaking Dawn Part 2’ reflects strength in all segments of the home entertainment marketplace – packaged media, digital and on demand. This is further proof that author Stephenie Meyer has created a timeless classic that moviegoers want to enjoy over and over in a wide variety of formats.”



Now that Lionsgate own Summit, the company is home to two of the top film franchises: “The Hunger Games” and “The Twilight Saga.” The latter has so far given us five films, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.



“Breaking Dawn Part 2” earned over $829 million at the global box office. The franchise’s overall worldwide box office stands at a staggering $3.3 billion.