‘Breaking Dawn’ gets a teaser poster without Kristen Stewart or Robert Pattinson

T-minus less than five months till the release of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1.” Yep, that’s right, the final chapter in the Bella Saga is almost upon us. Summit Entertainment has managed the hype machine very carefully on “Dawn” waiting to release initial photos from the film until earlier this month and holding out on a poster or trailer as long as possible. That’s all changing over the next few weeks.

As many expected, the first teaser trailer for “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1,” directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon and featuring the return of stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, will debut during the 2011 MTV Movie Awards. Summit will then make the trailer online which you’ll be able to find here on HitFix. To wet fan’s appetite for this relative deluge of “Breaking Dawn” content, Summit released the teaser poster for “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” today and it’s a simple and beautiful image. Quite the contrast to the ominous teaser poster for “Eclipse.” In fact, the only thing the images have in common is the absence of series phenomenons Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Something tells us they’ll make the film’s final poster.

