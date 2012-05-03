‘Breaking Dawn’ star Kellan Lutz to don a loincloth as Tarzan

Admit it: Kellan Lutz was born to play this role.

The “Twilight” actor has been cast in a new Tarzan film as the title character, while actress Spencer Locke (“Resident Evil: Afterlife”, “Cougar Town”) is in talks to play his romantic counterpart Jane. The sorta-interesting part? The film will be fully animated using performance-capture technology (you know, the thing that turned Andy Serkis into an ape last summer). Why, we haven’t the slightest.

In any event, the German production company Constantin Film is behind this one, and they have a guy named Reinhard Klooss attached to direct from a script by himself, Jessica Postigo (“The Mortal Instruments”) and Yoni Brenner (“Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”). According to Deadline there’s a competing project set up at Warner Bros., though that one has yet to attach any stars.

Tarzan was a creation of Edgar Rice Burroughs; the character’s first appearance was in the author’s 1912 novel “Tarzan of the Apes”. The first actor to play the jungle hero was Elmo Lincoln in a 1918 silent film.

Lutz’s next film is “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”, which is slated for release on November 16.

