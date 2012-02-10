‘Breaking Dawn’ trailer will debut with ‘Hunger Games’

#Twilight #Jennifer Lawrence
02.10.12 6 years ago

In addition to a literary legacy, a strong female lead, handsome male stars and PG-13 action, “Twilight” fans have yet another reason to go see “Hunger Games” on opening weekend in March. The long-awaited trailer for the supernatural romance series’ final film, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” will debut in front of theatrical screenings of “Games.”

With promotional effort focusing on both the film’s fantasy action scenes and its young adult love triangle (Are Katniss and Peeta really falling for each other, or will she go back home to Gale?), Lionsgate is courting the same audience Summit so successfully did with the $1 billion “Twilight” franchise. The synergistic move comes as no surprise — they recently announced a made-in-heaven merger.

“Breaking Dawn Part II” doesn’t open until November 16, but fans will surely flock to “Hunger Games” in droves to catch early glimpses of Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner), before choosing Team Gale (Liam Hemsworth) or Team Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). Katniss is being played by Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence (“Winter’s Bone,” “X-Men: First Class”).

The film, adapted from the first of three books by Suzanne Collins and directed by Gary Ross (“Seabiscuit”), also stars Woody Harrelson, Lenny Kravitz, Stanely Tucci, Elizabeth Banks and Donald Sutherland.

“Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSBREAKING DAWNJENNIFER LAWRENCEkatniss everdeenthe hunger gamesTwilight

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP