Breathtaking new ‘Prometheus’ trailer is a pure adrenaline rush

If this doesn’t get you excited, nothing will.

A new, nearly three-minute international trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” has arrived, and it’s a doozy. Boasting a substantial amount of new footage, the first two minutes or so unfold in a more or less linear fashion, revealing the crew’s purpose for embarking on their interstellar mission far more clearly than in any of the previously-released ads.

Though it’s been reported on previously, one new detail that’s established quite plainly for the first time in a trailer is the seniority of Charlize Theron’s Weyland employee Meredith Vickers (watch my recent interview with Theron and Fassbender at WonderCon) over the other crew members, with one tidbit seeing her laying down the law with Noomi Rapace and Logan Marshall-Green’s characters by stating: “Let’s say I’m wrong, and you do find these beings down there…you won’t engage them, you won’t talk to them, you will do nothing but report back to me.” To which Marshall-Green’s character replies: “Ms. Vickers, is there an agenda that you’re not telling us about?” Uh, yeah, you think?

Perhaps most excitingly, the trailer also offers a full-on glimpse of one of the film’s malignant extraterrestrial life-forms: a snake-like alien creature that slithers up to crew member Milburn (Rafe Spall) and then rears back threateningly, fanning out its neck like a cobra before viciously striking his arm and actually wriggling inside his spacesuit. (Hilariously, this occurs just after we hear someone on the crew remark with a vaguely-amused tone: “Just stay calm, it’s ok!” Ha!).

A sample of other plot morsels I can’t recall having seen previously (most of which involve Rapace’s character Elizabeth Shaw): Rapace looking very Sigourney Weaver-like as she stares apprehensively through the window of a pod that’s been smeared with blood, at which point one of the snake-like creatures strikes the glass; giant rifts opening up on the alien planet as Rapace stands helplessly in her spacesuit; Rapace lying inside a clear chamber and pleading, “Get it out of me!” as a green beam of light passes over her mid-section; and a crew member’s space-helmet violently melting/imploding after being impacted by some outside substance.

See what other new footage you can spot by watching the full trailer below, then take a moment to rate it at top left! My grade? A+.

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Prometheus” hits U.S. theaters on June 8.