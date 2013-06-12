Watch: Brendan Fraser’s Kickstarter will put all other celebrity Kickstarter to shame

#Kickstarter
06.12.13 5 years ago

Making Brendan Fraser the butt of a joke in 2013 is the kind of callback I can get behind. I mean, it’s been years since Brendan Fraser was the go-to punchline for all of pop culture commentary! What if Brendan really were using Kickstarter to fund a movie? Would it be an “Encino Man” remake? Can someone please, please try and fund an “Encino Man” remake? I will give you all of my money and also direct it.

I’d also like to hire Brendan Fraser to teach me how to write a cover letter, because it looks like he’s pretty good at it.

(via The Onion)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kickstarter
TAGSBRENDAN FRASERkickstarterTHE ONION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP