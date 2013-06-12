Watch: Brendan Fraser’s Kickstarter will put all other celebrity Kickstarter to shame

Making Brendan Fraser the butt of a joke in 2013 is the kind of callback I can get behind. I mean, it’s been years since Brendan Fraser was the go-to punchline for all of pop culture commentary! What if Brendan really were using Kickstarter to fund a movie? Would it be an “Encino Man” remake? Can someone please, please try and fund an “Encino Man” remake? I will give you all of my money and also direct it.

I’d also like to hire Brendan Fraser to teach me how to write a cover letter, because it looks like he’s pretty good at it.

(via The Onion)