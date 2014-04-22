Brian Williams Raps ‘Gin and Juice’ Flawlessly

#Jimmy Fallon
04.22.14 4 years ago

One thing is for sure about Brian Williams: He's got his mind on his money and his money on his mind. And he's sipping on gin and juice. Of course.

Here's another flawless smash-cut from “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” of Brian Williams “rapping.” You may remember that time he knocked “Good Vibrations” out of the park. When do we get to see Diane Sawyer nailing “Work It”? Or Deborah Norville on “How Many Licks”? These are all sincere concerns of mine.

All things considered, this is a pretty legitimate rap from the guy who fathered Marnie on “Girls.”

