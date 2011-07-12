‘Bridemaids’ star Kristen Wiig will topline ‘Imogene’

07.12.11 7 years ago

“Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig has set her next comedy — she’ll star in and exec produce “Imogene” for Maven Pictures and Anonymous Content, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Imogene” follows a struggling playwright (Wiig) who pretends to be suicidal in an attempt to win sympathy from her ex-boyfriend. Instead, she’s put under the watchful eye of her compulsive gambler mother.

Shari Berman and Robert Pulcini (“American Splendor,” “Cinema Verite”) will co-direct, while Michelle Morgan and Steve Golin are writing the script.

“Imogene” will start shooting next month in New York City.

Wiig, best known for this summer’s sleeper smash hit “Bridesmaids” and “Saturday Night Live,” will soon be seen in “Friends With Kids” with Megan Fox and Maya Rudolph.

