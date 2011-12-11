‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘The Help’ among films cited for AFI’s 2011 top 10 list

The American Film Institute has issued its top 10 films of the year, and as always, ineligibilities (only US productions can make the cut) made it an easy field for dubious contenders to slide in.
I’m still embargoed on “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” despite the fact that it’s been reviewed and has popped up in a few year-end superlative lists, but it’s on there. It shouldn’t be, but it is. So is “Bridesmaids,” which is just odd.
I don’t know, what can you say about this list at this point? Year after year it leads the charge of dubious studio product and token indies, and rarely manages to cite the best from either field. How do you not stand up for “Beginners” or something? Anyway, it’s just another notch in the 2011 awards season belt, so check out the full list of films below and feel free to move on to the next thing.
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“J. Edgar”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
“The Artist” and the “Harry Potter” franchise were given special awards. Neither was eligible for the list.
I don’t agree with the inclusion of J. Edgar, The Help, The Descendants, and most likely TGWTDT (haven’t seen it but I am not a fan of the books or the Swedish films)– but I am over the moon that Bridesmaids was included. I just re-watched it last night for the 20+ time, and it never gets old.
Byrne is still best in show.
Bummed no Young Adult :(
Bridesmaids is the most overrated movie of the year by a mile
I loved it. Well written and acted and pitch perfect casting especially with Byrne, Wiig, Hamm, and O’Dowd.
Kris, you seem almost upset with dragon tattoo, sounds like you were really let down, i guess it being your most anticipated worked against it…opposed to sasha
Yeah, I’m really nervous for the movie after hearing Kris’ reaction, but I still have hope I will find it good.
I think I’ve figured out that my hesitancy towards Dragon Tattoo (before having seen it to know anything) stems from the fact that the Rooney Mara hype/buzz/fandom does me in. Noomi Rapace owned. And while I’m sure Fincher will do the source material justice. I can’t imagine loving Mara, here. Or, if she is THAT good, I’ll be agitated that she gets more accolades than Rapace, or validates her crazed fans. I know, sounds awful.
Midnight in Paris! The Tree of Life!!, this looks like a decent list to me (well for the most part; Bridesmaid, J. Edgar :[ )
Sorry for the double post but no Extremely Loud?! Whoa.
It probably didnt screen in time
Someone on twitter said it did. Could be wrong. Curious to know though.
if The Girl w. Dragon Tattoo can run ads in print and trailers, I say it’s fair game for reporting to those who has seen the movie. The producers aren’t playing fair. If the public is gonna be asked to watch their movie through media campaign, it’s the public’s right to know the critic’s point of view ASAP. Embargoes are un-American.
I really wish one of these lists would stand up for Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
But they are making great choices here, IMO: save J. Edgar and The Descendants. Can’t argue when the list is so good otherwise though. Glad Moneyball is staying strong.
Yeah, overall, I’m disappointed with this list.
This list is hits 3 out of 8 for me (haven’t seen GWDT and War Horse of course) Bad, bad list. Makes no sense at all
So Harry Potter, a US/UK production, is not eligible but Midnight in Paris, a US/Spain production is?
I’ve always respected the fact that AFI treats its top ten list more like a sampling of the best of a wide range of tastes and filmmaking styles rather than just an “all-around best” sort of list. The fact is that Bridesmaids really does represent the best of the kind of comedy that it is, and a movie like The Help is a really fine example of a stridently middle-brown, inoffensive sort of film.
I think it’s nice to see a list that actively tries to recognize that not everyone in America is actually flocking to Martha Marcy May Marlene. AFI has always focused on what captures the American imagination, not just what what appeals to professional film critics.
50/50 needs more recognition this season. Best movie of the year by far,
I really wasn’t feeling JGL in his role. One of the few times I’ve liked Seth Rogen ever, though.
I’d definitely vote “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” over “J. Edgar.” I’m not sayding “Extremely Loud” is the best film, but at least a better one than “J. Edgar.”
” It shouldn’t be, but it is.” – You didn’t like Girl with the Dragon Tattoo? Nooooooo. I want so bad to love it. Say it isn’t so!
Why rag on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo when J. Edgar and The Help got on the list? Can’t imagine Dragon Tattoo being worse than those.
I don’t understand the hateraide towards Bridesmaids. I think it’s one of the best comedies of the last ten years. I’ve noticed that it’s a lot of male critics who seem to discount it, perhaps it speaks more strongly to women. It’s both poignant and laugh out loud hilarious, even on repeat viewings. How Renee Zellweger gets an Oscar nom for Bridget Jones’ Diary, and Wiig isn’t even in the running, just BLOWS my mind. Am I the only one who found Wiig to be both endearingly heartbreaking and hilarious? The scene where she finds out Annie is engaged is oscar worthy ALONE!