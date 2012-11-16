Britney Spears and will.i.am to ‘Scream and Shout’ together on new single

11.16.12

Britney Spears fans, your patience is about to be rewarded. The pop star is taking some time out from her “X Factor” duties to head back to the radio with her pal will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas.

The duo’s new collaboration, “Scream & Shout,” will premiere on U.S. radio at 3 p.m. EST on Monday, November 19, according to Billboard.  

The accompanying music video will debut on the Thanksgiving episode of “The X Factor,” which features Spears as a judge. “Scream” will be made available to purchase on digital platforms sometime next week.

“Scream & Shout” will also appear on will.i.am’s upcoming solo joint, the humbly titled “willpower.”

He and Spears also collaborated on the 2011 song “Big Fat Bass,” featured on Spears’ “Femme Fatale.”

“Scream & Shout” is Spears’ first new music since the release of “Fatale,” in April of 2011

“willpower” also features guests like Mick Jagger and Jennifer Lopez, and Eva Simons. 

