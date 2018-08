Britney Spears will guest host KIIS-FM”s annual Wango Tango on May 11 with Ryan Seacrest. Will.i.am will also be on the bill so can a duet on “Scream & Shout” be far behind?

Also appearing will be Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Afrojack, Icona Pop, Jason Derulo, Emeli Sande and Ariana Grande.

The event will be held at Carson, Calif.s Home Depot Center. Tickets go on sale April 5.