Britney Spears crowned music’s top-earning woman over Taylor Swift and Rihanna

12.12.12 6 years ago

More than 13 years since her arrival on the music scene, Britney Spears is still a pop-culture force to be reckoned with.

The “X Factor” judge earned a whopping $58 million between May 2011 and May 2012, according to Forbes, enough for the magazine to crown her as music’s top-earning woman in a list published today.

The former teen queen, whose “X Factor” payday apparently fell outside the designated earning period, made the majority of that money via a combination of touring, album sales (her latest LP “Femme Fatale” has been certified platinum), an Elizabeth Arden fragrance line and several lucrative endorsement deals.

Coming up just short of the top slot is No. 2 finisher Taylor Swift, who earned a piddling $57 million over the same period. The country crossover star’s smash “Speak Now” tour (which during its run grossed a reported $1 million a show) and endorsements with the likes of Sony and CoverGirl netted the 23-year-old awards-magnet the majority of that total.

In No. 3 with $53 million is everyone’s favorite Barbadian-American pop songstress/controversy-stirrer Rihanna, whose tireless touring schedule and endorsements with Nivea and Vita Coco – not to mention, yes, her own fragrance – filled her coffers to “overflowing” during the prescribed earning period.

Rounding out the top five are Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, who earned $52 million and $45 million, respectively, thanks to extensive touring schedules, blockbuster music sales and – in Mother Monster’s case – a fragrance dubbed, appropriately enough, “Fame.” Which pays, apparently.

Can you guess which other female musicians finished in the Forbes Top 10? Check out the full list below.

1) Britney Spears: $58 million
2) Taylor Swift: $57 million
3) Rihanna: $53 million
4) Lady Gaga: $52 million
5) Katy Perry: $45 million
6) Beyonce: $40 million
7) Adele: $35 million
8) Sade: $33 million
9) Madonna: $30 million
10) Shakira: $20 million

Thoughts on the list? Anyone you were surprised didn’t make the cut?

