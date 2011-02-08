Britney Spears’ ‘Femme Fatale’ to be released March 29

After a month of speculation, Jive has finally issued a formal release date for Britney Spears’ new album “Femme Fatale”: March 29. That’s a little over a month from now, with the music video to the album’s first single “Hold It Against Me” to premiere in a week, on Feb. 17.

The Jonas Åkerlund-directed clip will hit VEVO and MTV at 9:56 p.m. EST that day (right before “Jersey Shore,” of course). Spears has been giving a sneak peak at the video in small increments (as in, five or six seconds) on her website.

It was previously thought that “Femme Fatale” would bow on March 15, but this certainly seems to give the set more time to simmer.

As previously reported, Dr. Luke and Max Martin produced on the set.

