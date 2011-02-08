Britney Spears’ ‘Femme Fatale’ to be released March 29

#Britney Spears
02.08.11 8 years ago

After a month of speculation, Jive has finally issued a formal release date for Britney Spears’ new album “Femme Fatale”: March 29. That’s a little over a month from now, with the music video to the album’s first single “Hold It Against Me” to premiere in a week, on Feb. 17.

The Jonas Åkerlund-directed clip will hit VEVO and MTV at 9:56 p.m. EST that day (right before “Jersey Shore,” of course). Spears has been giving a sneak peak at the video in small increments (as in, five or six seconds) on her website.

It was previously thought that “Femme Fatale” would bow on March 15, but this certainly seems to give the set more time to simmer.

As previously reported, Dr. Luke and Max Martin produced on the set.

Click here to read HitFix Melinda Newman’s opinion on “Hold It Against Me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsFemme Fatalehold it against me

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP